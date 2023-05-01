Pokémon Go Fennekin Community Day May 2023: Dates, Bonuses, Shiny Odds, & Special Moves

Pokémon Go’s May 2023 Community Day has been announced, and it features Fennekin, the Fox Pokémon. While the event is happening, Fennekin will appear more often in the wild, and it has the chance to appear in its shiny version.

If you can evolve Fennekin to its final form, Delphox, it will learn the charged attack Blast Burn, during the event time. However, at the end of the event, Delphox will be able to learn a new Fire-type move, potentially making it a powerful addition to the Pokémon Go meta. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Fennekin Community Day for May 2023 in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s Fennekin Community Day May 2023 event?

We can confirm that the Fennekin Community Day will occur on May 21, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. While this is happening, Fennekin has a much higher chance of appearing in the wild, giving you a good opportunity to catch it.

That’s a lot of hot air for such a small Pokémon!



Here’s everything you need to know about May’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay!https://t.co/ggz7yltPOx pic.twitter.com/uR8pJI3xD0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 1, 2023

While the event timer is active until 10 PM in your local time zone, if you evolve Fennekin into its final form, Delphox, it will learn the Community Day exclusive move.

All Pokémon Go Fennekin Community Day bonuses

There are multiple bonuses happening while the Community Day is happening on May 21, 2023. These bonuses are available to all players, regardless of whether they directly participate in the event.

All players can perform one additional Special Trade

Incense lasts for three hours

Lure modules will last for three hours

Snapshots have a Pokémon encounter

Three times as much Stardust catching Pokémon

Trades require 50% less Stardust

Twice as many chances for trainers at level 31 and up to earn XL Candy for catching Pokémon

Twice as much candy for catching Pokémon

What is the Shiny Odds for Fennekin during the Community Day event?

We can confirm that Fennekin will get its shiny form for the May 2023 Community Day event. The odds should be roughly one in every 25 encounters, but this is not guaranteed. Although the odds are increased, the exact chance of this happening is still relatively low.

What is the Pokémon Go Community Day Special Move for Delphox?

Delphox will receive two new moves for the May 2023 Community Day event. The first one, which it can learn if you evolve it during the Community Day, is Blast Burn, a powerful Fire-type Charged Attack. This attack can do 110 damage in Trainer battles and 110 damage in Gyms and Raids.

The second one is being added to Delphox’s overall moveset, which unlocks Mystical Fire, another Fire-type Charged Attack when the Community Day ends. This is an attack that does 60 damage and decreases an opponent’s Attack power in combat and does 60 power in Gyms and Raids.

All players will have access to the Fennekin Community Day event on May 21, 2023. A Special Research ticket will also be available before the event happens called Fur and Flames. The Community Day Special Research ticket is not required to participate in the event.