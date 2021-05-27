Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Event date, new shiny Pokémon, ticket prices, habitats, events, and more

Pokémon Go Fest has returned for 2021. The two-day event will be happening worldwide, giving players the chance to connect through a virtual game as they collect various unique creatures spawning to celebrate developer Niantic’s 5th anniversary for Pokémon Go. You can buy your ticket right now at a discounted price to celebrate the 5th anniversary, and we’re going to detail everything players who purchase the ticket receive, along with rewards that everyone will have over the two-day weekend in July.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 dates

It has been announced that this year’s Pokémon Go Fest will be happening from July 17 to 18. You want to make sure you purchase your ticket a little bit ahead of time to make sure you receive all of the bonuses that come with it.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 theme – Musical Concert

This year’s event has a specific theme. It’s all about being a music festival, and the players will be the leading the concert. You’ll be able to pick certain Pokémon for your band that has unique outfits. You’ll only be able to pick one Pokémon, so you might have to try and trade another player to receive both.

The event will have a Special Research project that will be providing exclusive rewards and an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon. The special Pokémon you’ll be picking will be Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, Galarian Ponyta or Galarian Zigzagoon, and Gardevoir or Flygon.

All new shiny Pokémon for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

There are several new shiny Pokémon making their appearance for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. All trainers participating in the event have a chance to encounter and capture these Pokémon potentially, and they should have an increased chance to appear because of the celebration.

Audino

Chimecho

Sawk

Throh

Tympole

Unown F

Whismur

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 habitats

The habitats from Pokémon Go Fest 2020 are making their return for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Previously, these habitats would appear for an hour, and they would rotate around a specific theme, increasing the spawn of certain Pokémon. Here are all of the habitats you can expect to see during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and some of the Pokémon appearing for the event.

Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula

Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, Flareon, Unown F, unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh

Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior

Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk

Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Day 1 – Catch

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event will be broken up into two days. The first day will be centered around catching, which will be where the habitats come in. The habitats described above will rotate each hour, allowing trainers to capture as many Pokémon as possible before the next hour arrives with a new array of Pokémon. We can expect these habitats to rotate roughly three or four times.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Day 2 – Raids

The second day for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is all about raiding. Players will be able to earn 10,000 XP when they complete a raid battle, spinning Gym discs provides 10 raid passes, a Timed Research will be available to earn even more raid passes, and there will be an event bundle giving players three more raid passes.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Both days

These event rewards will be happening throughout both event days.

All Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours

Special music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout the event.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during event hours.

Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs include Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more

Make sure to purchase your Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket now before the event happens on July 17.