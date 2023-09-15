Pokemon Go Psychic Cup (Great League) – Tier List for September 2023

Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup returns ahead of the Psychic Spectacular event, giving you the chance to use your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon against other players.

For the Psychic Cup, there are multiple Pokemon you can consider using, but not all of them are the best for this competition. This guide covers a tier list for some of the best Pokemon you can use in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup.

The Best Tier List for Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup

Image via the Pokemon Company

The Psychic League has a few requirements, making it slightly different from Pokemon Go’s standard competitions. In the Psychic Cup (Great League), all players can only use Pokemon that are at or under 1,500 CP. These Pokemon must be a form of Psychic-type. Also, despite being a Psychic-type Pokemon, Mew is banned from this league. You won’t be able to use Mew on any of your teams.

To help you figure out the best Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup, we’ve created various tier lists for the three Pokemon you can use on your team. We’ve broken these tier lists up into three categories: Lead, Switch, and Closer.

The Best Lead Pokemon For The Psychic Cup

Your Lead Pokemon is the first one you use on your Pokemon Go team. This will start the battle, and your Lead should have a decent amount of attack and defense stats to handle themselves, potentially taking out at least one Pokemon. If your opponent has a Pokemon that is super effective against them, don’t be afraid to swap to your Switch or Closer option. I always reserve at least one shield for this Pokemon.

Tier Pokemon S Alolan Raichu, Bruxish, Galarian Slowking, Gardevoir, and Victini A Galarian Rapidash, Latios, Malamar, Slowbro, and Slowking B Claydol, Cresselia, Galarian Slowbro, Jirachi, and Wobbuffet C Bronzong, Girafarig, Lunatone, Medicham, and Solrock D Exeggcute (Shadow), Gallade, Hypno, Slowpoke, and Xatu (Shadow)

The Best Switch Pokemon For The Psychic Cup

Next, we have the Switch Pokemon. In Pokemon Go, this will be a choice that has a massive amount of attack power, with a small amount of defense. Your Switch Pokemon should be ready to swap out for your Lead at any time and is typically used to overwhelm your opponent. I normally reserve at least one shield for this Pokemon, but you might want to use two if you can’t spare one for your Lead Pokemon.

Tier Pokemon S Alolan Raichu, Bruxish, Galarian Rapidash, Malamar, and Victini A Bronzong, Gardevoir (Shadow), Girafarig, Slowbro, and Slowking B Cresselia, Jirchi, Latios, Medicham, and Wobbuffet C Delphox, Gardevoir, Hypno, Lunatone, and Solrock D Alakazam, Gallade, Metagross, Mr. Rime, and Xatu

The Best Closer Pokemon For The Psychic Cup

The final Pokemon we’ll discuss is the Closer. A Closer Pokemon is the last one that appears on your Pokemon Go, typically the last line of defense. They should have a sizeable defense stat that makes them tough to defeat and overwhelm, and it never hurts to lean into making sure they have the highest amount of health possible. I normally don’t save a shield for this one as I think your shield works better for your Lead or Switch Pokemon, but this might vary on your Pokemon Go matches.