Pokemon Go Psychic Cup (Great League) – Tier List for September 2023

You’ll want to use the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup, and this guide covers a tier list of the best choices.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup returns ahead of the Psychic Spectacular event, giving you the chance to use your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon against other players.

For the Psychic Cup, there are multiple Pokemon you can consider using, but not all of them are the best for this competition. This guide covers a tier list for some of the best Pokemon you can use in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup.

The Best Tier List for Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup

Image via the Pokemon Company

The Psychic League has a few requirements, making it slightly different from Pokemon Go’s standard competitions. In the Psychic Cup (Great League), all players can only use Pokemon that are at or under 1,500 CP. These Pokemon must be a form of Psychic-type. Also, despite being a Psychic-type Pokemon, Mew is banned from this league. You won’t be able to use Mew on any of your teams.

To help you figure out the best Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup, we’ve created various tier lists for the three Pokemon you can use on your team. We’ve broken these tier lists up into three categories: Lead, Switch, and Closer.

The Best Lead Pokemon For The Psychic Cup

Your Lead Pokemon is the first one you use on your Pokemon Go team. This will start the battle, and your Lead should have a decent amount of attack and defense stats to handle themselves, potentially taking out at least one Pokemon. If your opponent has a Pokemon that is super effective against them, don’t be afraid to swap to your Switch or Closer option. I always reserve at least one shield for this Pokemon.

TierPokemon
SAlolan Raichu, Bruxish, Galarian Slowking, Gardevoir, and Victini
AGalarian Rapidash, Latios, Malamar, Slowbro, and Slowking
BClaydol, Cresselia, Galarian Slowbro, Jirachi, and Wobbuffet
CBronzong, Girafarig, Lunatone, Medicham, and Solrock
DExeggcute (Shadow), Gallade, Hypno, Slowpoke, and Xatu (Shadow)

The Best Switch Pokemon For The Psychic Cup

Next, we have the Switch Pokemon. In Pokemon Go, this will be a choice that has a massive amount of attack power, with a small amount of defense. Your Switch Pokemon should be ready to swap out for your Lead at any time and is typically used to overwhelm your opponent. I normally reserve at least one shield for this Pokemon, but you might want to use two if you can’t spare one for your Lead Pokemon.

TierPokemon
SAlolan Raichu, Bruxish, Galarian Rapidash, Malamar, and Victini
ABronzong, Gardevoir (Shadow), Girafarig, Slowbro, and Slowking
BCresselia, Jirchi, Latios, Medicham, and Wobbuffet
CDelphox, Gardevoir, Hypno, Lunatone, and Solrock
DAlakazam, Gallade, Metagross, Mr. Rime, and Xatu

The Best Closer Pokemon For The Psychic Cup

The final Pokemon we’ll discuss is the Closer. A Closer Pokemon is the last one that appears on your Pokemon Go, typically the last line of defense. They should have a sizeable defense stat that makes them tough to defeat and overwhelm, and it never hurts to lean into making sure they have the highest amount of health possible. I normally don’t save a shield for this one as I think your shield works better for your Lead or Switch Pokemon, but this might vary on your Pokemon Go matches.

TierPokemon
SAlolan Raichu, Galarian Rapidash, Hypno, Malamar, and Victini
ADelphox, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Slowking, Latias, and Slowbro
BBronzong, Galarian Slowbro, Lugia, Lunatone, and Solrock
CBruxish, Grumpig, Latios, Lugia, and Medicham
DClaydol, Girafarig, Oranguru, Slowpoke, and Uxie

About the author

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

More Stories by Zack Palm

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved