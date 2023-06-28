Pokemon Go: Should You Go Dark Type or Fire Type Pokemon for the Dark Flames Timed Research?

There are several Timed Research and Special Research quests that appear in Pokemon Go. For the Dark Flames event, there is a Dark Flames Timed Research available to all players in the mobile game. After completing the first task for this quest, there will be two options available to you: Dark-type Pokemon or Fire-type Pokemon.

The branching path of the Dark Flames Timed Research gives you the choice to figure out what type of Pokemon you want to go out and catch while playing the game. From what we can tell this choice gives you the chance at unique tasks and rewards. Should you go with the Dark Type or Fire Type Pokemon option for Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames Timed Reseach?

Is Dark Type or Fire Type Branch Better for Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames Timed Research?

Image via Niantic

The choice arrives for Pokemon Go players when they complete the first task in the Dark Flames Timed Research. The first task will be the same for everyone, providing three unique tasks and rewards for the event. After that, the option for Dark Type or Fire Type Pokemon will appear.

Based on the choice, from what we can tell, Pokemon Go players will get to select if they want to try catching Dark-type or Fire-type Pokemon in the mobile game, and these tasks will be rather substantial.

For example, those who go down the Dark-type Pokemon branching path in the Dark Flames Timed Research will need to catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon, power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon, and take 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokemon for the second task. I imagine the option for Fire-type Pokemon will be similar, swapping out the “Dark-type” for Fire-type. This will line up with the rest of the Dark Flames Timed Research and yield different rewards for Pokemon encounters.

Based on what I know, it all comes down to personal preference. If you’re looking to catch more Dark-type Pokemon during the Dark Flames event, such as Galarian Zigzagoon, Stunky, Houndour, Sableye, or Poochyena, they will appear. Alternatively, those who prefer Fire-type Pokemon, like Vulpix, Numel, Litwick, Litten, or Turtonator, will also spawn in the event.

It all comes down to personal preference, but many Fire-type Pokemon are stronger, which might make the Fire-type Pokemon a better option, especially for anyone who plans to run the Turtonator three-star raids and Field Research tasks. This will be the one I’d prefer to do, but the Dark-type rewards are also decent for anyone who wishes to go down this path, but Dark-type Pokemon might be more difficult to track down, at least for some players in Pokemon Go.