Pokemon Go: All Dark Flames Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames event has arrived, closing out the month of June 2023. As we make our way to July 2023, the Dark Flames event brings with it a handful of Pokemon debuts, such as Mega Sableye to Mega Raids, and Turtonator, a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon. There is also a Timed Research happening for this event.

The Timed Research will only be a viable way during the event, which is an extremely short time. Anyone interested in participating in the event will need to act quickly if they want to finish these tasks and earn the rewards. This guide covers every Dark Flames Timed Research task and the rewards in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete Every Dark Flames Timed Research Task & Reward in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

The Dark Flames Timed Research becomes available starting on June 29, 2023, at 10 AM in your local time in Pokemon Go. Everyone who has the Timed Research has until July 2, 2023, at 8 PM in their local time zone to complete every task, or they’ll miss out on the rewards. This is a Timed Research, so it should be free to every player.

These tasks will revolve around the many Dark and Fire-type Pokemon spawning throughout the event, and provide encounters with select Pokemon as rewards. These are all of the tasks you can complete for the Dark Flames Timed Research, and the rewards for them in Pokemon Go. There are branching paths for this research.

Task 1

Explore 2 km – 10 Poke Balls

Catch 2 Fire or Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Five Razz Berries, and three rare candies

After completing the first task, there will be the option to pick Dark or Fire-type Pokemon. These tasks will revolve around Catching these specific types of Pokemon for the remainder of the Timed Research.

Task 2 for Fire-type Pokemon

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – Pinap Berries

Take 25 Snapshots of Fire-type Pokemon – A Pokemon Encounter

All Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 2,500 XP, and 15 Poke Balls

Task 2 for Dark-type Pokemon

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Pinab berries

Take 25 Snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokemon – A Carvanha Encounter

All Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 2,500 XP, and 15 Poke balls

Task 3 for Fire-type Pokemon

TBA

TBA

TBA

All Rewards: TBA

Task 3 for Dark-type Pokemon

Purify 1 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Power Up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon – A Scraggy Encounter

All Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 5,000 XP, and a Premium Raid Pass

Task 4 for Fire-type Pokemon

TBA

TBA

TBA

All Rewards: TBA

Task 4 for Dark-type Pokemon

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – Three Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in Three Raids – A Pokemon Encounter

All Rewards: 2,500 Stardust, 7,500 XP, and 50 Litten Candy