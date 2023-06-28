Pokemon Go: All Dark Flames Timed Research Tasks & Rewards
The Dark Flames Timed Research has come to Pokemon Go, and this guide covers all of the tasks you to need to complete and the rewards.
Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames event has arrived, closing out the month of June 2023. As we make our way to July 2023, the Dark Flames event brings with it a handful of Pokemon debuts, such as Mega Sableye to Mega Raids, and Turtonator, a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon. There is also a Timed Research happening for this event.
The Timed Research will only be a viable way during the event, which is an extremely short time. Anyone interested in participating in the event will need to act quickly if they want to finish these tasks and earn the rewards. This guide covers every Dark Flames Timed Research task and the rewards in Pokemon Go.
How to Complete Every Dark Flames Timed Research Task & Reward in Pokemon Go
The Dark Flames Timed Research becomes available starting on June 29, 2023, at 10 AM in your local time in Pokemon Go. Everyone who has the Timed Research has until July 2, 2023, at 8 PM in their local time zone to complete every task, or they’ll miss out on the rewards. This is a Timed Research, so it should be free to every player.
These tasks will revolve around the many Dark and Fire-type Pokemon spawning throughout the event, and provide encounters with select Pokemon as rewards. These are all of the tasks you can complete for the Dark Flames Timed Research, and the rewards for them in Pokemon Go. There are branching paths for this research.
Task 1
- Explore 2 km – 10 Poke Balls
- Catch 2 Fire or Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Five Razz Berries, and three rare candies
After completing the first task, there will be the option to pick Dark or Fire-type Pokemon. These tasks will revolve around Catching these specific types of Pokemon for the remainder of the Timed Research.
Task 2 for Fire-type Pokemon
- Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon – Pinap Berries
- Take 25 Snapshots of Fire-type Pokemon – A Pokemon Encounter
All Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 2,500 XP, and 15 Poke Balls
Task 2 for Dark-type Pokemon
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Pinab berries
- Take 25 Snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokemon – A Carvanha Encounter
All Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 2,500 XP, and 15 Poke balls
Task 3 for Fire-type Pokemon
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
All Rewards: TBA
Task 3 for Dark-type Pokemon
- Purify 1 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Power Up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon – A Scraggy Encounter
All Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 5,000 XP, and a Premium Raid Pass
Task 4 for Fire-type Pokemon
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
All Rewards: TBA
Task 4 for Dark-type Pokemon
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Battle in Three Raids – A Pokemon Encounter
All Rewards: 2,500 Stardust, 7,500 XP, and 50 Litten Candy