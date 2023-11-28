Pokemon Go Timeless Travels: All Battle League Move Changes

There are several changes coming to the Pokemon Go battle league, and this guide covers each move change for the Timeless Travels season.

All Battle Move Changes in Pokemon Go Timeless Travels

The Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season has arrived, and players can look forward to tracking down to find Pokemon for the Hisui region. Alongside a new season, there’s a brand new battle league, with several move changes that can shake things up.

These move changes will be meaningful at the start of the Pokemon Go season, and I expect to add some interesting twists to your teams. You’ll want to go through all of them to ensure your preexisting teams don’t have any drastic changes. Here’s what you need to know about all the battle league move changes coming to Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season.

All Timeless Travels Battle League Move Changes in Pokemon Go

Every move change coming to Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season will take place on December 1, 2023. These changes come with adjustments to energy generation, damage output, and even certain special effects.

Here’s the full breakdown of every move change coming to Pokemon Go for the Timeless Travels season.

Move NameMove Changes
AstonishIncrease to 9 power
Blaze KickIncrease to 20 power
Breaking SwipeBreaking Swipe’s chance to lower a Pokemon’s Attack stat is no longer guaranteed
BubbleIncreased to 8 power
Fire SpinIncrease to 10 power
IncinerateIncrease to 20 power
Iron TailIncrease to 10 Power
Energy Generation has increased
Mud SlapDuring trainer powers, Mud Slap’s energy generation has increased
PsychicDecreased power to 75 for trainer battles
ScaldIncreases to 85 power during trainer battles
Scald now has a greater chance to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Attack by one stage
Steel WingDuring trainer battles, Steel Wing’s energy generation has increased

All Attack Availability Updates for Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels

Several Pokemon have updated attacks they can now use in their move pool. If you’re keen to adjust your current Pokemon for a new favorite attack, now will be the time. These attack changes will also take place on December 1, 2023.

Move NamesAll Pokemon Moveset Updates
Aerial AceAlolan Sandslash
AstonishPalossand
FlyDelibird, Starly, Staravia, Starraptor, Rufflet, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame, and Vikavolt
Icy WindWigglytuff, Poliwrath, Abomasnow, Avalugg, Hisuian Avalugg, Frigibax, and Arctibax
Parabolic ChargeDedenne
Rock SlideVigoroth
ScaldSlowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Politoed, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Qwilfish, Suicune, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wailmer, Wailord, Barboach, Wiscash, Corphish, and Crawdaunt
Shadow BallToxicroak
TrailblazeAlolan Raichu, Raichu, Aloaln Meowth, Alolan Persian, Ariados, Cacnea, Cacturne, Oranguru, Greedent, Nymble, Lokix, Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva
Triple AxelArticuno, Delibird, Froslass, and Cryogonal

