Pokemon Go Timeless Travels: All Battle League Move Changes

The Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season has arrived, and players can look forward to tracking down to find Pokemon for the Hisui region. Alongside a new season, there’s a brand new battle league, with several move changes that can shake things up.

These move changes will be meaningful at the start of the Pokemon Go season, and I expect to add some interesting twists to your teams. You’ll want to go through all of them to ensure your preexisting teams don’t have any drastic changes. Here’s what you need to know about all the battle league move changes coming to Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season.

All Timeless Travels Battle League Move Changes in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Every move change coming to Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season will take place on December 1, 2023. These changes come with adjustments to energy generation, damage output, and even certain special effects.

Here’s the full breakdown of every move change coming to Pokemon Go for the Timeless Travels season.

Move Name Move Changes Astonish Increase to 9 power Blaze Kick Increase to 20 power Breaking Swipe Breaking Swipe’s chance to lower a Pokemon’s Attack stat is no longer guaranteed Bubble Increased to 8 power Fire Spin Increase to 10 power Incinerate Increase to 20 power Iron Tail Increase to 10 Power

Energy Generation has increased Mud Slap During trainer powers, Mud Slap’s energy generation has increased Psychic Decreased power to 75 for trainer battles Scald Increases to 85 power during trainer battles

Scald now has a greater chance to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Attack by one stage Steel Wing During trainer battles, Steel Wing’s energy generation has increased

All Attack Availability Updates for Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels

Several Pokemon have updated attacks they can now use in their move pool. If you’re keen to adjust your current Pokemon for a new favorite attack, now will be the time. These attack changes will also take place on December 1, 2023.