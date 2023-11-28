Pokemon Go Timeless Travels: All Battle League Move Changes
There are several changes coming to the Pokemon Go battle league, and this guide covers each move change for the Timeless Travels season.
The Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season has arrived, and players can look forward to tracking down to find Pokemon for the Hisui region. Alongside a new season, there’s a brand new battle league, with several move changes that can shake things up.
These move changes will be meaningful at the start of the Pokemon Go season, and I expect to add some interesting twists to your teams. You’ll want to go through all of them to ensure your preexisting teams don’t have any drastic changes. Here’s what you need to know about all the battle league move changes coming to Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season.
All Timeless Travels Battle League Move Changes in Pokemon Go
Every move change coming to Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season will take place on December 1, 2023. These changes come with adjustments to energy generation, damage output, and even certain special effects.
Here’s the full breakdown of every move change coming to Pokemon Go for the Timeless Travels season.
|Move Name
|Move Changes
|Astonish
|Increase to 9 power
|Blaze Kick
|Increase to 20 power
|Breaking Swipe
|Breaking Swipe’s chance to lower a Pokemon’s Attack stat is no longer guaranteed
|Bubble
|Increased to 8 power
|Fire Spin
|Increase to 10 power
|Incinerate
|Increase to 20 power
|Iron Tail
|Increase to 10 Power
Energy Generation has increased
|Mud Slap
|During trainer powers, Mud Slap’s energy generation has increased
|Psychic
|Decreased power to 75 for trainer battles
|Scald
|Increases to 85 power during trainer battles
Scald now has a greater chance to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Attack by one stage
|Steel Wing
|During trainer battles, Steel Wing’s energy generation has increased
All Attack Availability Updates for Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels
Several Pokemon have updated attacks they can now use in their move pool. If you’re keen to adjust your current Pokemon for a new favorite attack, now will be the time. These attack changes will also take place on December 1, 2023.
|Move Names
|All Pokemon Moveset Updates
|Aerial Ace
|Alolan Sandslash
|Astonish
|Palossand
|Fly
|Delibird, Starly, Staravia, Starraptor, Rufflet, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame, and Vikavolt
|Icy Wind
|Wigglytuff, Poliwrath, Abomasnow, Avalugg, Hisuian Avalugg, Frigibax, and Arctibax
|Parabolic Charge
|Dedenne
|Rock Slide
|Vigoroth
|Scald
|Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Politoed, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Qwilfish, Suicune, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wailmer, Wailord, Barboach, Wiscash, Corphish, and Crawdaunt
|Shadow Ball
|Toxicroak
|Trailblaze
|Alolan Raichu, Raichu, Aloaln Meowth, Alolan Persian, Ariados, Cacnea, Cacturne, Oranguru, Greedent, Nymble, Lokix, Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva
|Triple Axel
|Articuno, Delibird, Froslass, and Cryogonal