Pokémon Go Togetic Community Day: Dates, Bonuses, & Special Move

The Pokémon Go Togetic Community Day gives you a chance to encounter multiple Togetic in the wild. This Pokémon will appear for a short period of time in your local area, giving you a chance to evolve it into Togekiss, and it’ll learn a powerful, exclusive move.

There are several bonuses available to all players who participate in this event, but they will only happen for a limited time. This guide covers the Togetic Community Dates, all bonuses, and the special move you can teach Togekiss in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s Togetic Community Day 2023 event?

For April 2023, Pokémon Go will be holding a Community Day for Togetic. This event will happen on April 15, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. During this time, Togetic will appear in the wild, and Togepi will be hatching from 2km Eggs.

When the event wraps up, Togetic will appear in four-star raids from 5 PM to 10 PM in your local time. When these raids are completed, Togetic will appear around this Gym for 30 minutes, and spawn at an increased rate.

All Pokémon Go Togetic Community Day bonuses

Throughout the Community Day event, there are going to be multiple bonuses available to all players.

Twice as much candy for catching Pokémon

Twice as many chances for trainers at level 31 and up to receive XL candy for catching Pokémon

Incense lasts for three hours

One additional Special Trade

Togepi has an increased chance to hatch from 2km eggs

All Hatch Distance from Incubators will be at 1/4 required distance

Lure Modules will last for three hours

Snapshots will have a surprise Pokémon appear

Trades require 50% less Stardust

What is the Community Day Special Move for Togekiss?

All players who evolve a Togetic into a Togekiss from 2 PM to 10 PM on April 15, 2023, will have their Togekiss learn the Community Day move, Aura Sphere. This is a rare move for Togekiss to learn, and it’s highly encouraged to teach this attack to this powerful Pokémon.