Can you catch a shiny Togetic in raids in Pokémon Go?
How good are your chances?
Togetic in Pokémon Go has the chance to appear in raids, which allows you to defeat it and add this Fairy-type Pokémon to your collection. Its evolved form, Togekiss, is one of the more sought-after Pokémon, given its extensive moveset and how it can typically counter most Dragon-type Pokémon it meets. If you find it in a raid, is there a chance you can catch a shiny Togetic after the raid in Pokémon Go?
Does the shiny Togetic appear in raids?
We can confirm the shiny version of Togetic does have a chance to appear after you defeat it in three-star raids. Not every Pokémon in these raids has an opportunity to be a shiny version, and if you happen to see Togetic in your local neighborhood at a raid, we highly recommend you battle it. You have a decent chance of encountering a shiny version after you beat this Pokémon, giving you the opportunity to expand your shiny collection.
Beyond wanting to add another shiny Pokémon to your collection, Togetic is a commendable Pokémon if you can evolve it into a Togekiss. Multiple players use it in the Master League and find it extremely useful whenever battling against Dragon-type Pokémon. It’s a solid counter choice, but it will not beat every Pokémon you will likely find another player using in Pokémon Go. If you’re working on building a team for the Master League, Togekiss would be a good addition, or you can use the Togetic raid as a good opportunity to earn XL Candy for Togekiss.
The chances of encountering a shiny Togetic during these raids are not in your favor. However, knowing there’s an opportunity for it to happen is better than nothing.