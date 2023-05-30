Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week – Time, Date & Sandygast Debut

The first major event coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season is the return of the Water Festival. For 2023, the Water Festival has a distinct theme, and it’ll be considered Beach Week in the mobile game, encouraging all players to visit their nearest beaches and wiggle their toes in the sand.

The Water Festival: Beach Week event will have several notable Pokémon with increased spawns throughout it, but it also introduces a pair many fans have been looking forward to finding: Sandygast and Palossand. These two will debut during Beach Week and appear in future Pokémon Go events. Here’s what you need to know about the time and dates for the Water Festival: Beach Week event.

When is Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week event?

The Water Festival: Beach Week event will take place from June 6, 2023, at 10 AM to June 12, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time zone. All event bonuses will activate while the event is happening, with multiple increased Pokémon encounters throughout the event.

Every New Debut in Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week event

The two Pokémon making their debut for the Pokémon Go’s 2023 Water Festival: Beach Week event is going to be Sandygast & Palossand. Sandygast will be the primary Pokémon as it will appear as a Field Research Task and a one-star raid encounter. Sandygast can evolve into Palossand so long as players acquire at least 50 Sandygast candies.

Can Sandygast & Palossand be shiny?

We can confirm that Sandygast & Palossand will not be able to become their shiny forms. This is the first debut for these Pokémon, and Niantic typically waits for a year or two before the shiny form can be available.

All Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week Wild Pokémon Encounters

These are all of the Pokémon that we can expect to see spawning in the wild during the Water Festival: Beach Week event for 2023.

Alolan Exeggutor

Clauncher

Dwebble

Finneon

Frillish

Horsea

Krabby

Mantine

Marill

Poppilo

Shellder

Spheal

Staryu

Tentacruel

Wailmer

Wingull

All Raids for Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week

These are the several Pokémon raids appearing through Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week for 2023.

One-Star Raids: Alolan Diglett, Carvanha, Feebas, Hisuian Qwilfish, & Sandygast

Three-Star Raids: Alomomola, Blastoise, Gyarados, and Lapras wearing a Scarf

Five-Star Raids: Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf

Mega Raids: Mega Swampert

All Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week event bonuses

There are not too many bonuses for Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week event, but all Rainy Lures receive a much longer duration and will work for four times their expected length.

All Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week Field Research Task Encounters

There will be a handful of Field Research Tasks for players to complete during Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week event, with specific encounters for each one. We don’t know the tasks, but we have confirmed the Pokémon that will appear for completing them.