Pokémon Go Announces New Season Hidden Gems

The next season of Pokémon Go has officially been announced and shared, and it’s called Hidden Gems. The theme for the season is all about searching for buried treasure, making it the perfect debut for several elusive Pokémon.

The first month of Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season kicks off with Gold Research Day and the Water Festival: Beach Week. These two begin at the start of June 2023, but we can expect several more unexpected surprises throughout the first month, and fans have some thoughts following some teases presented by the Pokémon Go Twitter page.

Sandygast and Carbink Debut in Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems Season

The Pokémon Go team has been teasing the announcement for the Hidden Gems season for the past few days, but we received the official announcement today. It was shared on Pokémon Go’s official Twitter page, with a minute-long trailer showcasing several upcoming highlights for the season.

With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems pic.twitter.com/g3hPmQh9no — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 30, 2023

Close to the start of the trailer, we see a trainer walking up to a cave guarded by Tyranitar, Sabeleye, and a new Pokémon coming to the mobile game, Carbink. We don’t know when Carbink will appear right now, but shortly after walking up to the cave, an unexpected pink flash erupted from the entrance.

Many fans believed this is the development team’s way to tease the upcoming announcement of Pokémon Go Fest’s official mythical Pokémon, Diancie, while others think it could be hinting at the arrival of Mega Sableye and Mega Tyranitar. We believe it could be both, primarily since Diancie’s signature pink diamond pattern is currently used for the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest event promotion.

So far, the Pokémon Go team has announced only these two events. We have Gold Research Day set to launch on June 3, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in your local time zone, and Water Festival: Beach Week is launching on June 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM to June 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Beach Week will see the debut of Sandygast and its evolved form, Palossand.

We should expect to see another post with a full breakdown of what to expect in Pokémon Go for June 2023, but that won’t happen until May 2023 comes to a close. So far, it looks like a strong start for the month for Pokémon Go players, and several fans are likely excited to finally have a chance to catch the long-awaited Sandygast in the wild.