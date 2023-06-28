Pokemon Go: Where to Catch Turtonator & All Shiny Odds

Turtonator has arrived in Pokemon Go. It makes its debut appearance during the Dark Flames event, which kicks off during the Season of Hidden Gems, giving players the opportunity to track down this Pokemon and add it to their collection.

The trouble behind this Pokemon is where to find it. Unlike other Pokemon in the mobile game, Turtonator will only appear in a handful of limited locations, making it a challenge to catch. Here’s what you need to know about where you can catch Turtonator in Pokemon Go.

How to Catch Turtonator in Pokemon Go

Image via The Pokemon Company

There are only two ways for you to find Turtonator and catch it in Pokemon Go. During its appearance in the Dark Flames event from June 29, 2023, to July 2, 2023, Turtonator will appear in three-star raids and in specific Field Research tasks. Between the two, the three-star raids are likely the best method to catch Turtonator and add it to your collection.

Three-star raids are easier to track down for a majority of Pokemon Go players. With Turtonator appearing in these raids from June 29 to July 2, it will be a short window, but it should give Pokemon Go players the chance to take it down and catch Turtonator. Three-star raids can typically be completed by most Pokemon Go players by themselves, with no reliance on another ally, but more joining does give more players a chance to catch it at the end.

For those who do not have too many raids in their local area, the next best alternative to tracking down Turtonator is finding an event-exclusive Field Research task in Pokemon Go. These will be for the Dark Flames event, and they should appear from June 29, 2023, to July 2, 2023, but will disappear after this point, and Turtonator will likely receive unique Field Research tasks to catch it at a later point, in future events.

During the Dark Flames event, I recommend trying to find the Event-Exclusive Field Research tasks. This will reward a Turtonator encounter while playing Pokemon Go, but this will likely change in the future when Turtonator becomes more available. The Dark Flame Field Research tasks will disappear when July 2, 2023, arrives.

Turtonator Shiny Odds in Pokemon Go

We can confirm that Turtonator will have a chance to appear as a shiny version in Pokemon Go when it launches during the Dark Flames event. We cannot confirm the chances of finding a shiny version in the three-star raids or the Field Research tasks, but previous odds point to there being a 1 in 62 chance of finding a shiny Pokemon in raids, with Field Research tasks pointing to 1 in 450.

Between the two options, for those trying to find a shiny Turtonator in Pokemon Go, picking out three-raids will have better chances. These are based on previous experiences in Pokemon Go events.