Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Chesnaught 7-Star Raids: Dates, Tera Types & Counters

The 7-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are some of the toughest encounters you can choose to accept. These require you to bring a well-thought-out strategy against the Pokémon you’re fighting and work alongside your teammates to bring this harrowing opponent down and reap the many rewards.

The next 7-Star Raid to hit Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be Chesnaught, the Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon from the Kalos region. This will be the only way for you to acquire this Pokémon and add them to your collection. This guide covers all Chesnaught 7-Star Raid Dates, Tera Types, and Counters you can use in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

When is Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Chesnaught 7-Star Raids event?

There will be two weekends for you to participate in Chesnaught 7-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. The first weekend will be from May 12, 2023, at 00:00 UTC, to May 14, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. The next series of dates will be the following weekend, from May 19, 2023, at 00:00 UTC to May 21, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Rock Tera Type Chesnaught.



Runs from May 12th to May 14th and again a week later from May 19th to May 21st



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/1miKVCx0lb — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 7, 2023

While these raids are available at 7-Star Raid locations, Chesnaught will be the only opponent. You will need to work alongside other players to defeat this opponent, and should you complete it, you’ll earn a Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark, along with six perfect IVs.

What will be Chesnaught’s Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Raids?

We can confirm that Chesnaught will be a Rock Tera Type, widely different from typical Grass and Fighting-type, but you should still expect to see it using these attacks during the battle. While Chesnaught is a Rock Tera Type, it will have all the resistances and weaknesses of a standard Rock-type species of Pokémon.

How to Counter Chesnaught 7-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

We don’t know the full details of what attacks Chesnaught will be using during these battles but can predict some good choices ahead of time. Some of our preferred options will be Koraidon as a Fighting Tera Type, Annihilape as a Fighting Tera Type, Tauros as a Fighting Tera Type, Azumarill as a Water Tera Type, and Toxicroak as a Fighting Tera Type, to name a few ahead of the event.