Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve White-Striped Basculin in The Teal Mask DLC

Basculin is one of the returning Pokemon that you can find in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask. It already appeared in Paldea, but the one showing up in The Teal Mask is the Whited-Striped version, and it is different from the other two. You’ll need to track it down in the Kitakami region, and you can add it to your collection.

When you do catch it, there is an evolution for this Pokemon, which originally appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceuss. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and evolve the White-Striped Basculin in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find The White-Striped Basculin in The Teal Mask

You will need to head to the northern part of Kitakami, where you explore the Timeless Woods. You will need to proceed to the west of this area, to the large lakes above the Timeless Woods. You’ll find a waterway that leads to the Timeless Woods, with a waterfall coming down from the mountain. It may take you several rotations to explore this area, but should find a White-Striped Basculin spawning in this region in your copy of The Teal Mask. I was able to find it on my way to the Timeless Woods, going down from the waterfall in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Evolve The White-Striped Basculin in The Teal Mask

Image via the Pokemon Company

The way you evolve a White-Striped Basculin is by having it take 294 damage of Recoil damage. Recoil damage is different from the standard damage you’d receive in a Pokemon battle. You can do this by making sure your White-Striped Basculin knows the move Double-Edge. It needs to be at least level 52 to learn this move. This is the quickest way for your White-Striped Basculin to damage itself in combat, and it will evolve into a Basculegion that you can add to your Teal Mask DLC collection.

Basculegion is a Water and Ghost-type Pokemon that you can find in the Teal Mask DLC. It’s a unique typing that you can try to fit into your team, and you can always try to replay the base Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with this Pokemon in your party.