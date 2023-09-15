Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Yanma in The Teal Mask

There are plenty of Pokemon returning in the Teal Mask update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One of them is Yanma, a Pokemon that manages to breach the trinity of Pokemon value: cuteness, coolness, and competitiveness. It can evolve into Yanmega, becoming a speedy powerhouse whose capability of sweeping teams has been soundly present since its debut. But now that you know it’s in the Teal Mask DLC, where can you find the dragonfly-inspired Pokemon for your team? If you want to get the little guy on board, we have a quick guide for you on how to both catch and raise them to the next evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC Version Exclusives

Where to Find Yanma in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your hands on a Yanma, all you need to do is start the DLC. It depends on when you start, so if it’s dark out you’ll have to wait until daytime in-game. Once you do, stepping off the bus is practically your only requirement for finding the dragonfly speeding around. More specifically, to find Yanma, all you need to do is look around the area where you disembarked, they’ll likely stick out the second you take a gander around. Even more specifically, these areas on your map:

Apple Hills

Kitakami Road

Oni Mountian

Wistful Fields

Kitakami Wilds

How to Evolve Yanma in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yanma’s evolutionary method hasn’t changed since the old days, even though practically everything else around it has. It’s a simple case, all you have to do is level Yanma up and carefully monitor the moves it knows.

Related: Pokemon SV Teal Mask Poltchageist Unremarkable & Masterpiece Form Differences

Once you see Ancient Power, make sure that your Yanma learns it, regardless of what your strategy is going to be with the move pool. Once you level it up again, it’ll evolve into a Yanmega and have much better stats. To get yourself there faster, consider the following solutions to the grinding problem: