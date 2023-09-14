Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC Version Exclusives

With the crowd of returning Pokemon and an entirely new place to explore, The Teal Mask DLC for Scarlet and Violet brings in a whole new wave of play for Pokemon fans. There are over 100 more Pokemon to catch, trade, and battle within the wake of The Teal Mask’s release. However, with a game’s new add-ons comes a new game’s inconveniences, at least for some people.

While it may be cool that we got more Pokemon to choose from, there are still some roadblocks that prevent us from getting every single new species in each game right off the bat. There are versions exclusives, each locked to either Scarlet or Violet that you’ll have to trade around to get access to. In this article, we’ll be listing off a few of those exclusives, and how you can best go about getting your hands on them for the PokeDex.

All Version Exclusive Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC

Depending on what version of the game you own, you’ll have access to certain Pokemon. In total, there are six different Pokemon that you can get that are exclusive to either one version or the other throughout The Teal Mask DLC. Two evolutionary lines from Johto and two single-stage Pokemon from Galar. They’re as follows:

In Violet you can find:

Aipom

Ambipom

Morpeko

In Scarlet you can find:

Gilgar

Gliscor

Cramorant

How To Get Version Exclusives for The Teal Mask in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If one of your favorites is version-locked, no need to worry. There are more ways now than ever in the modern day of Pokemon for you to secure your favorite from another version of the game. If you don’t have someone you can just trade with, there’s always Surprise Trading, which is the new coat of paint for Wonder Trading. It’s easier than ever before now, with shortcuts and conveniences for trading multiple times in a row already set in place. You can easily chain Surprise Trades for as long as you want, as often as you want, between bites and pieces of your adventure throughout The Teal Mask.

But, if Surprise Trading isn’t your thing, consider Tera Raid Battles to be your more concrete solution. Less relying on chance, but still ultimately relying on other players, you can use Tera Raid Battles to breach the gap between two games, participating in one to catch a version of exclusive Pokemon. Plus, it’ll have a neat Tera Type too, which adds for some extra incentive to get out there and join a few Tera Battles while you’re wandering around. If nothing else, you get plenty of resources like Experience Candies and other goodies just for participating, so it’s a win even if you can’t find the Pokemon you’re looking for.