Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Seven Star Tera Event: How to find Samurott Raids

Samurott has arrived to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for a limited time in the form of Tera Raids. These seven-star encounters will put your Pokémon to the test as you face off against this harrowing challenger alongside other players. You will need to spend some time tracking down Samurott before you can begin your battle, and some eager Pokémon collectors might be curious about how to unlock a shiny version of this Pokémon. This guide covers everything you need to know about how to find Samurott and what you need to do to get a shiny one in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How to locate Seven Star Raid Dens in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The process of finding Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be the same for previous Tera Raids. You will need to locate Seven Star Raid Dens, which only become available to you after you reach the end of the game, and then you defeat all Gym Leaders on Paldea. Once those Gym Leaders have been defeated, a final tournament, the Academy Ace Tournament. Following this tournament, Professor Jacq will call you to talk about the Black Tera Crystals, where you can now participate in five and six-star Tera Raids.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Now that you have access to these powerful raids, during select times, the six-star Tera Raids can become seven-star raids, which should house the event-specific Pokémon. These will appear from March 31 to April 2, then April 7 to April 9.

How to get a shiny Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Now, although Samurott exclusively appears in the seven-star raids, there is no chance for you to encounter a shiny version of this Pokémon. All Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players can only catch a single Samurott during the event. How you go about acquiring a shiny Samurott is through breeding. We also recommend acquiring the Shiny Charm to increase your chances of this happening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can breed your Samurott by having a Ditto in your party and holding a picnic with these two. In addition to having the Shiny Charm, have an Egg Power Sandwich, and collect the eggs that appear in the picnic basket. You’ll want to continue doing this until you acquire a shiny Oshawott, Samurott’s starting form, and then you can level it up to turn it into a Samurott.

The breeding method might take some time, but it’s the only way for a shiny Samurott to appear in your party while playing Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.