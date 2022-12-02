How to unlock seven-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Seven-star raids are a unique event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They are a tier above the standard toughest fights in these games and don’t occur outside of special times. For example, the first one to appear in Scarlet and Violet featured Charizard, the final evolution to the first Fire-type starter in Pokémon, Charmander. Charizard does not naturally appear in the Paldea region, and this is the only way to acquire that Pokémon, which will likely hold true for other seven-star raids. You will need to unlock these raids to see them on your map. Here’s what you need to know about how to get seven-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get seven-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to unlock these seven-star raids is to work your way through the entire game, reach the credits, conduct rematches against the Gym Leaders and complete the final tournament. This will take you some time to go around the Paldea region once again and complete the tournament.

It’s the same format for how you unlock five-star and six-star raids. Jacq, one of the teachers at the Academy, will reach out to you about completing five-star raids, and after you’ve done that, six-star raids become available. At the same time, when the events are around and when there is a seven-star raid battle for you to use, these raids immediately become available. Their unique aura makes these raid battles stand out from the others because of their coloring and the rainbow effect that pulses from these crystals.

The seven-star raids only appear during events. If you’re on the hunt for seven-star raids, make sure there’s a special battle that you can challenge. If you don’t see one, make sure you’re online. You might not be able to find them because these are raids that require an online connection.