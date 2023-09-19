Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – What Are The Six Wonders of Kitakami & Where to Find Them

After wandering around all of Kitakami in Scarlet and Violet, you may be wondering where all the Six Wonders are. They were briefly mentioned throughout the conversation before the primary campaign really began to start rolling in The Teal Mask DLC. Getting caught up in the three mysterious Pokemon that supposedly protected Kitakami and the ogre they saved the place from, all these details tend to distract a little from the trip and what you can see there. If you want to see more of the new region while meandering about The Teal Mask’s story, we have a list of all the six wonders of Kitakami and where you can find them.

Wisteria Pond Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

Many of Kitakami’s natural wonders are actually water structures. Besides the more glamorous ones, there is Wisteria Pond, which can be found at the southwest corner of the map, just below the path you take to get through the west side of Oni Mountian. If you’re looking for an Oricorio, you can find a Sensu-Style one there to catch for your team. The water there is said to be pure, almost akin to the kind you can find at the top of Oni Mountian.

Gracious Stones Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

You’ll know you’ve found the Gracious Stones when you see them, mainly if you played Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom for any length of time. Something within your instincts will tell you that there must be a Korok hiding nearby. But in this game, the benefit you get from the Gracious Stones is the view and maybe an excuse to take a selfie with your Pokemon. To find it, venture a little west of the Kitakami wilds. For some reason, no grass grows inside the circle, which makes it stand out even more as a mystery among the otherwise brimming nature surrounding it.

Fallen Horn Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

Just northeast above Kitakami Hall is the Fallen Horn, a giant jutting horn of stone that rises out of the surrounding islands and water. Fellhorn Gorge is the area for where the Fallen Horn is named since the entire piece looks as if it were sawed off a gigantic stone beast. Many rocky pillars surround the area, so if your mount is fully upgraded, you can see the Fallen Horn from all angles after a bit of flying and climbing around.

Mossfell Confluence Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

Near the apple groves, just to the east of them all downriver, is Mossfell Confluence. There, the river flows out to meet the bottom of the map. The convergence of the two rivers makes this place a landmark, with waters so clear that you can see the bottom easily. All the water in Kitakami is clear and pretty, so it’s no wonder. If you’re looking for an Applin or Dipplin, you can find the stall nearby that sells the Syrupy Apples that are required for evolution between those two.

Crystal Pool Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

If you’ve made it very far into the story of the Teal Mask DLC, you’ve likely already come across this one. The Crystal Pool is one of the more notable landmarks of Kitakami, having an unknown (or at least to the residents) kind of crystal in the bottom of the pool. Later in the story, you learn that these crystals are similar to those involved in Terrastilization. According to Kitakami legend, you can converse with the dead if you look into the water of the pool. To find the Crystal Pool, venture to the top of Oni Mountian, to the teal-looking body of water on your map.

Infernal Pass Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

If you’ve already been to the Crystal Pool, then getting to Infernal Pass is comparatively easy. Once you’ve gone across Oni Mountian a few times, you can find Infernal Pass just hanging above Loyalty Plaza. If you’re having trouble locating it, just look on the west side in the area right between Crystal Pool and Loyalty Plaza. It’s a pretty barren place, being notably known as the ogre’s territory, or at least part of it while the ogre Pokemon was around.