Venturing off into a new setting, catching Pokemon, and battling along to your heart’s content, Pokemon is a great game for the experienced and newcomers alike. With this DLC, we go to new lands and explore brand-new cultures within the lore, not to mention new Pokemon. However, normally, we don’t leave the region where we’ve started, making Teal Mask unique in comparison to other Pokemon DLC expansions out there. As you’re playing the DLC, you may be wondering the same question as well. Where in the world are we? In this article, we’ll look into what region Kitakima is in for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

What Region is Kitakima in The Teal Mask DLC?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve been following Pokemon for a while, you’ve no doubt noticed that the regions all usually represent some real-life country. At first, they started with Japan, covering specific places via Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn. After Sinnoh, they moved on to other countries, Unova representing the United States and Alola being loosely based on Hawaii. With the introduction of Kitakima comes a bit of a turn in the Pokemon world, at least thematically.

Kitakima is definitely a region all its own, and not just some part of Paldea. It takes many hours to get there by bus, but given the fact that you can fly to Paldea with ease either way, it isn’t like the region is inaccessible by any means. Kitakima seems to be loosely based on the farmlands, rice paddies, apple orchards, and landscapes similar to Johto, or rural Japan. Whether Kitakima is the entire (and therefore tiny) region or simply a subset of some larger region surrounding it remains to be known. So far, with the game lore that we know from Teal Mask, Kitakima is all there is of itself. A small, pleasant little region just a few long clicks away from home.