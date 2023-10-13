Pokemon Sleep: Every Salad Recipe & How To Make Them

Pokemon Sleep is a relatively low-maintenance game that encourages you to get some shut-eye with your favorite Pokemon. The more responsibly you sleep, the better your Pokemon will work for you to gather berries and other resources to feed a gigantic Snorlax each day. Some Snorlax prefer salad over everything else, while others want exclusively deserts. Regardless of what your Snorlax wants to eat, it can be helpful to know the recipes for all kinds of things so that you can feed them their preferred food. This guide explains how to make every kind of salad recipe in Pokemon Sleep.

All Salad Recipe & Ingredients in Pokemon Sleep

Image by Pokemon Co.

Snorlax that have a compulsion to eat their greens have some mighty good taste. You can make all kinds of salads in Pokemon Sleep if you stop using the Auto Cook button. Everything from mushroom salad to bean and ham salad is on the table, using a wide variety of ingredients that you obtain from going to sleep on time. Below, we have every salad and what ingredients you’ll need to put them together in Pokemon Sleep:

Salad Recipe & Ingredients Mixed Salad Random ingredients. Anything works! Snoozy Tomato Salad Snoozy Tomato x8 Bean Ham Salad Ham x14

Fancy Apple x 9 Fancy Apple Salad Fancy Apple x8 Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad Slowpoke Tail x10

Fiery Herb x10

Pure Oil x15 Heat Wave Tofu Salad Fiery Herb x6

Greengrass Soybeans x10 Snow Cloak Caesar Salad Moomoo Milk x10

Bean Sausage x6 Gluttony Potato Salad Soft Potato x14

Fancy Egg x9

Bean Sausage x7

Fancy Apple x6 Spore Mushroom Salad Tasty Mushroom x17

Snoozy Tomato x8

Pure Oil x8 Water Veil Tofu Salad Greengrass Soybeans x10

Snoozy Tomato x6 Superpower Extreme Salad Bean Sausage x9

Warming Ginger x6

Fancy Egg x5

Soft Potato x3 Moomoo Caprese Salad Moomoo Milk x12

Snoozy Tomato x6

Pure Oil x5 Overheat Ginger Salad Fiery Herb x17

Warming Ginger x10

Snoozy Tomato x8 Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad Soothing Cacao x14

Bean Sausage x9 Immunity Leek Salad Large Leek x10

Warming Ginger x5 Ninja Salad Large Leek x15

Greengrass Soybeans x15

Tasty Mushroom x12

Warming Ginger x11 Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad Fancy Apple x15

Moomoo Milk x5

Pure Oil x3

Some of these salads in Pokemon Sleep may be a bit weird, but that doesn’t stop Snorlax from enjoying them. Because the meals you create for Snorlax change weekly, you won’t be making odd salads forever, so don’t worry. There are other dishes you can make for Snorlax, including desserts and dinnertime-type meals. Just make sure that you get to sleep on time and remember to feed Snorlax, just as you should yourself. Snorlax doesn’t like skipping meals, so you should try to follow their example!