Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon vs Pokemon Sun and Moon: What are the differences?

In the second iteration of Pokémon Sun and Moon, Ultra Sun and Moon, many fans revisiting the past Gen may wonder what the differences are. As the last generation in the series to get multiple iterations of games instead of DLC, going back and choosing the right game can feel intimidating. The information below helps illustrate a few of the critical changes between both adventures in the Alola region.

While the story in both Ultra Sun and Moon and Sun and Moon is set in the same location, and features most of the same Pokémon throughout the four islands in the region, the stories and goals of the second iteration are very different from each other.

The story is entirely different to the original

Image via The Pokemon Company

From the moment you walk out of your home in Alola for the first time and travel up the familiar route, everything is different in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. While in the original game, you were put through a lengthy tutorial before getting your first Pokémon, here, you are given your partner within the opening few minutes and thrown into the world.

This change is particularly beneficial to anyone frustrated by the original Gen 7 adventure, as many players became bogged down with the handholding – especially at the start of the game.

The original Sun and Moon story focused on the adventures of Lillie and her Pokémon companion Cosmog while Ultra Sun and Moon focuses its story on other dimensions and an expanded universe.

New Pokémon to find and capture

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon is the first main series Pokémon game to introduce brand-new Pokémon in the same generation that weren’t Legendary or Mythical. Previous installments have bought new forms of pre-existing Pokémon, but have never created brand new species for players to find, collect, and trade.

Lycanroc Dusk Form, new Ultra Beasts, and the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora are just some of the inclusions added to the game that give Ultra Sun and Moon distinct traits over their predecessor.

New areas to explore

Unlike Black and White 2, which offered players a near-identical story and world to explore, Ultra Sun and Moon changes up the formula by adding new areas for players to discover.

Pikachu Valley and Ultra Space are two of the biggest areas added to the game and have been a pivotol part of Ultra Sun and Moon’s advertising. The Ultra Space gives players a chance to head against previous villains of the Pokémon series as well as fight against dozens of Legendary Pokémon and Ultra Beasts.