Red Dead Redemption 2 Gold Bars – where to find and sell Gold Bars

The fastest way to make money in Red Dead Redemption 2 is finding Gold Bars. A single Gold Bar goes at a rate of $500 in a single sale, but that doesn’t mean that they’re easy to find. With plenty of Gold Bars around, there are four Treasure Hunt quests that reward multiple of them in the end. Follow our guide to find out how to start those Treasure Hunt quests, and how to obtain and sell all of the Gold Bars.

RDR2 Gold Bar Locations

Gold Bars are rewarded in four main quests of RDR2. You have to collect the Treasure Map for each one first to begin the quest.

Where To Find Gold Bars In RDR2

The spawning locations of Gold Bars are fixed, so that means that they will always be the same.

Treasure Maps:

RDR2 has a dedicated section for Treasure Maps. Similar to side-quests, Treasure maps will give you the maximum amount of Gold Bars in the game. There are four treasure hunt missions, so follow the list below to get Gold Bars.

1). The Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map:

Rewards : 2 Gold Bars

: 2 Gold Bars How To Start: Find Maximo and buy a treasure map from him. You can find him to the west of Flatneck Station before Dakota River. Pair the sketches on the map to earn the reward.

2). The Poisonous Trail Treasure Map:

Rewards: 4 Gold Bars

4 Gold Bars How To Start: To start Gunslinger’s Side Quest – The Noblest of Men, and a Woman by visiting the second saloon in Valentine. Find Calloway a writer and he will tell you to track down a group of Gunslingers. The quest will introduce you to Flaco Hernandez who is hiding in a hut at Cairn Lake in The Grizzlies. Search for the Poisonous Trail Map in this hut.

3). Strange Statues Treasure Map:

Rewards : 3 Gold Bars,

: 3 Gold Bars, How To Start: Go to Window Rock, which is located northwest of Fort Wallace, below Granite Pass. You will find some cave paintings marked as Strange Statues. Note them in your journal and then continue the quest for the reward.

4). Le Tresor Des Morts Treasure Map:

Rewards: 6 Gold Bars

6 Gold Bars Quest Info: Only available to those who had pre-ordered the RDR2 Special or Ultimate Edition. This map offers you the highest number of Gold Bars.

Only available to those who had pre-ordered the RDR2 Special or Ultimate Edition. This map offers you the highest number of Gold Bars. How To Start: To begin you have to find the treasure map first, go to Limpany, it is an old burned-down town north of Flatneck Station. Go to Sheriff’s office and locate the strongbox, it has a gold bar inside. Go to Jailhouse and locate two dead prisoners in the cells. One of them has the map that will start this quest.

Where To Sell Gold Bars In RDR2

After you’re done collecting your stash of Gold bars, you will need to visit a shopkeeper who can turn them into cash. These special shopkeeps are called ‘fences’, and read on to find out where to find them.

Where To Sell Gold Bars

The only people who are going to buy Gold Bars from you are the so-called Fences. The mysterious shopkeepers will give you $500 for each Gold Bar. Sell enough of them, and soon enough you’ll be living the rich cowboy life, with plenty of cash left to purchase weapons, horses, upgrade your camp, etc. Fences are available in Saint Denis, Emerald Ranch, Van Horn, and Rhodes.