Remnant 2: How to Solve All Cathedral of Omens Puzzles

The puzzles in Remnant 2 can take a good amount of time to figure out. These are challenging puzzles you’ll have to look around the environment to figure out the various clues that hint at the exact answer. One of the more challenging puzzles has to do in the Cathedral of Omens, and location you can find while exploring Yaesha.

The Cathedral of Omens has a large structure at the top, with several levers for you to pull. You will need to grab these levers in the correct order to make an appropriate series of symbols on the floor to unlock the various doors inside this room. Here’s what you need to know about solving all Cathedral of Omens Puzzles in Remnant 2 and unlocking all doors.

How to Unlock All Cathedral of Omens Doors in Remnant 2 – All Puzzle Solutions

You can find the Cathedral of Omens while exploring the Yaesha biome, one of the many worlds you can locate in Remantn 2. You can find the Cathedral of Omens in the Faithless Thicket, which connects from The Forbidden Grove. When you reach the Cathedral, there is a large room with several symbols above the floor, with a skylight reflecting them on the ground. There are three levers in the room, one that moves the larger triangle at the center, one lever that moves the symbols around, and then another lever that moves two circles that surround the symbols.

The symbols and format for positioning them can be extremely confusing in the Cathedral of Omens. Thankfully, there’s a key you can follow in the side room to the right of the entrance. Head inside there, and there’s a book depicting a name for each of the six symbols on the floor. You have the Sun, Moon, Life, Death, Doe, and the Ravager. The Doe is the opposite of the Ravager, the Life is the opposite of Death, and the Sun is the opposite of the Moon on the connected symbols.

Also, further in this book are stories associated with the doors of the room. You can match the symbols for the stories with the ones above the door. There are two primary stories you need to care about to open the two locked doors in this Remant 2 puzzle: The Calamity and The Blood Moon.

How to Solve The Calamity in Cathedral of Omens in Remnant 2

The Calamity opens the door opposite the entrance you came through to enter the Cathedral of Omens. The story references the Ravager, Death, and The Doe. The way you do this is to move the large triangle to match the symbol underneath The Calamity, which will have a point facing the locked door you want to open in Remnant 2.

You will then need to swap out the symbols so the Ravager is one of the large circles, and the Doe is in the other. Finally, to the left of the Doe is the symbol of Death, and you’ll need to switch the small circles so one is overtop of the Doe, and the other is overtop of Death. This should open the first locked door in the Cathedral of Omens, bringing you one step closer to completing this Remnant 2 puzzle.

The next puzzle has to do with the story about The Blood Moon and the symbols associated with this tale. You’ll want to look at the symbol above the door of the second room.

How to Solve The Blood Moon in Cathedral of Omens in Remnant 2

Like the previous puzzle, I needed to move the large triangle to face the same direction as the triangle from The Blood Moon story. For this puzzle, I had to switch it so it was facing the same way as the door I wanted to open, and the two circles were going right to left on the large circle on the floor.

Next, the story talks about the Moon and the Sun, as the two are the main focus of the story. The Moon needs to be in the upper right area, whereas the Sun needs to be in the lower left one. Finally, the second symbol mentioned is the Ravager, which needs to be below the Moon, and you need to move the two circles so that one overlaps the Moon, and the other is around the Ravager, unlocking the last door.

Placement is important when solving this puzzle. Of the two stories, The Calamity offers more rewards, as it reveals the Faith Seed material, and the other room for the Blood Moon only reveals two chests full of resources. Of these two, I found the Faith Seed far more useful, but loading up on supplies in Remnant 2 never hurts.