Remnant 2: Should You Give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo?

There are several tasks and quests you’ll have to complete as you make your way through Remnant 2. One of these tasks will have the Custodian requesting that you take out a deadly force known as Tal’Ratha. This is a large being that previously asked you to get the Soul Spark, another quest item you can find on N’Erud.

After defeating Tal’Ratha in any of its two forms, you’ll receive the Shining Essence Echo, a resource material that the Custodian asked you for. There are two options for you to make here, and each of them provides you with unique items. Here’s what you need to know about if you should give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo or if you should use it in Remnant 2.

What Happens If You Give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo in Remnant 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of your two choices with this item, the most obvious one is to give it to the Custodian in Remnant 2. When you choose to do this, the Custodian can save N’Erud, guide it back into its proper placement, and ensure that this location survives.

I highly recommend this option if you want to continue searching through and exploring N’Erud. The other option will destroy this location, and you can only return here at a specific spot, blocking off the other locations, and cutting this world off from you.

In addition to being able to continue exploring N’Erud, namely to look for the Engineer Archetype hiding away in the Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon, you’ll receive the Siphon Heart relic, a helpful item that when you use it, gives 13% base damage dealt as lifesteal for 10s. It’s a good way to heal your character in combat, especially if you can do a lot of damage quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Happens If You Don’t Give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo in Remnant 2?

Rather than giving the Shining Essence Echo to the Custodian, there’s the option to take it to the Drzyr Replicator below the Custodian and use it to craft the Void Idol. This is an Amulet that you can make at this station and give it to your character. While wearing the amulet, your character increases their reload speed by 20%. Reloads only require 50% of the magazine capacity from reserves to fully reload, saving you ammunition in the long run. These are your two options in Remnant 2.

It can be a tough choice between the two because these are both useful items. However, given my experience with the game, I recommend going with the first option for your initial playthrough, rerolling the world a second time, and trying for the Void Idol. It feels like a better spot to leave the game than destroying N’Erud.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless of your choice, rerolling the world in a future Remnant 2 playthrough is always an option. You can do this at any time or when you complete the campaign with your character.