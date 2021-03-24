April 2021 Research Breakthrough Pokémon in Pokémon Go

April 2021 has arrived, and we’re right in the middle of Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends. Therian Forme Thundurus has appeared in March, and with April rolling around, Therian Forme Tornadus and Landorus will be appearing for a limited time. These Pokémon, and Giovanni’s captured Zapdos, are the big highlights of the month. However, players completing their daily research tasks have a chance to capture a brand new Pokémon at the start of the month, Frillish, a Ghost and Water-type Pokémon. It was introduced right at the start of 2021 as a Battle League reward, but now it’s going to be far easier for everyone to catch it.

You can start catching Frillsih on April 1, 2021, at 1 PM PT. If you want to turn in your final research task token to catch Gible, the previous month’s Research Breakthrough Pokémon, you have to do it before this time. Any completed research breakthroughs you make after April 1 will be a Frillish encounter.

Frillish is a Ghost and Water-type Pokémon. Frillish evolves into Jellicent, a niche Pokémon that several trainers have been using in the Great and Ultra League. It’s had an up-and-down carrer so far, but if you’re looking for an excellent Great League fighter, we highly recommend Jellicent. We’ve already spoken about how good it is, and the best moveset it can learn.

For PvP, Jellicent has a maximum CP of 2,338, an attack of 137, a defense of 152, and a stamina of 189. For PvE, it has an attack of 159, a defense of 178, and a stamina of 225. Jellicent will not be a desirable PvE choice for five-star raids, but it could be used in three-star. You primarily want to use this Pokémon in the Great League. Yu can use Jellicent in the Ultra League, but we highly recommend you power it up using XL candy to turn it into a workable combatant in that category.

Frillish will be available until April 1, 2021, at 1 PM PT. The month-long event should give you a maximum of four chances to encounter and capture it. Each successful research breakthrough capture also yields additional candies to make it stronger.

