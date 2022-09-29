Roblox Clicker Simulator codes (October 2022)

Clicker Simulator is a special point-and-click Roblox experience. There are many like it on the platform, but Clicker Simulator is the original and certainly a clear candidate for the best one. As the name implies, you want to get as many clicks in as you can, and those clicks can, in turn, lead you to progress further into the game. There’s a huge draw in finding and collecting rare pets in this game, so players would want to take every advantage to get their hands on the best ones. Our codes can help you with that, and in the following guide, we have listed all of the currently active and expired Clicker Simulator codes and details on how to redeem them.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Redeeming your Clicker Simulator codes is similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Clicker Simulator game.

On the left side of your screen, you will find a Menu button. Click on it.

At the following menu, click on the Twitter icon.

Copy and paste or type in the codes into the following text field.

Click on the green ‘Confirm’ button, and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Clicker Simulator codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for Clicker Simulator:

HIDDENX61 – Redeem for 30 minutes of 6x Hatch

– Redeem for 30 minutes of 6x Hatch HIDDENX6112 – Redeem for 1 hour 6x Hatch

– Redeem for 1 hour 6x Hatch X6EGGOP – Redeem for 2 hours 6x Hatch

– Redeem for 2 hours 6x Hatch 550KCODELIKE2 – Redeem for 3 Hours double luck boost

– Redeem for 3 Hours double luck boost 525KLIKECODE1 – Redeem for 3 hour 2x luck boost

– Redeem for 3 hour 2x luck boost 2HOUR475LUCK – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost 2HR500LIKE – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost 2xlongluck350 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost 325CLICKS2 – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Clicks

– Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Clicks 400DOUBLELUCK – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost CODE500KLUCK – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost LIKECLICK12 – Redeem code for a Boost

– Redeem code for a Boost LUCKY5000 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost LUCKYCODE21 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost tokcodeluck12 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost twitter100k – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Luck twitter200kluck – Redeem code for a 7 hour 2x Luck Boost

Make sure you bookmark this page or revisit our guide often to find out if any new codes have been added.

All expired Roblox Clicker Simulator codes

The following codes for Clicker Simulator have expired and can no longer be redeemed: