Roblox Nuke Simulator Codes (January 2023)

Nuke Simulator is a Roblox game in which you’re in charge of your own nuclear arsenal and get to blow stuff up. Buy nuclear weapons from specialized silos and launch them on unsuspecting targets in order to obtain coins and Gems. While progressing through the game, you’ll be able to target new types of objectives for your strikes, meanwhile also improving your nukes abilities and more. But you can progress faster in the game by using special codes to redeem free rewards.

In Nuke Simulator, the codes will often give you access to boosts, as well as caches of Gems and coins that you can use to get ahead of the opposition. With our codes, you can get upgrades faster and be able to nuke more things quicker.

All Roblox Nuke Simulator Codes List

Roblox Nuke Simulator Codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Nuke Simulator.

DOWNINOHIO — Reward: 250k Coins (New)

— Reward: 250k Coins LOTTADAMAGE — Reward: 5x Damage Boosts (New)

— Reward: 5x Damage Boosts DESTROY — Reward: 3x Damage Boosts (New)

— Reward: 3x Damage Boosts MARTIANGEMS — Reward: 20k Gems (New)

— Reward: 20k Gems PARI — Reward: three of each Boost

— Reward: three of each Boost GEMURITEZ — Reward: 20K Gems

— Reward: 20K Gems BIGBOOM — Reward: 250K Coins

— Reward: 250K Coins OHIOSIMULATOR — Reward: 30k Gems

Roblox Nuke Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Roblox codes for Nuke Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Nuke Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Nuke Simulator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Roblox and launch Nuke Simulator. Click on the yellow Shop Button found on the right of the screen. After the pop-up window, click on the Twitter Button at the bottom of the screen. A new window will pop up with a text field in the bottom-right corner of the window. Copy and paste or enter the code into the Type Code text box. Click on the blue CONFIRM! Button that’s next to the text box to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Nuke Simulator codes

The best way to get more codes for Nuke Simulator is to check back to this guide where we will post new codes as they appear. Besides that, you can join the dev’s Roblox group, as well as their official Discord server, or follow them on Twitter.