Roblox Dragon Blox codes (August 2021)

In Dragon Blox, players can create their characters to go on Adventures while training themselves to fight the enemies and become the ultimate warrior. Now, it can take a long time to achieve this goal, and in that case, you can redeem codes released by Pengo to get free boosts, Skill Points reset, and more.

Roblox Dragon Blox Latest Codes

Image via Pengo

Some of the Roblox Dragon Blox codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

FREE_SKILLPOINTS – Skill Points Reset

– Skill Points Reset 10MillionVisits – Get a Boost

– Get a Boost 11KL1K3S – Get a Boost

How to redeem Roblox Dragon Blox Codes

If you are new to the Roblox Dragon Blox and don’t know how to redeem codes, you can follow the steps listed below to do so: