Roblox Anime Warriors codes (August 2021)

The greatest warriors in anime are teaming up in Roblox Anime Warriors. You and your friends will pick a character from your favorite anime show to play through, powering them up and questing throughout the available multiverse. To take on some of the most formidable foes in the game, you’ll need an advantage, and the codes we’ve posted below will provide you with a slight boost to your account to get you started. The more crystals you have, the more characters you can summon to add to your roster.

How to redeem

When you’re ready to enter any of the codes listed below, make sure you fire up Roblox Anime Warriors to get started. Once you’re in the game, you’ll find you can redeem the codes with the ‘code’ icon on the right side of the screen. It will look like a small bird. When typing in the code, remember that your submission will be type-sensitive.

All Roblox Anime Warrior codes

These are all of the currently available codes that you can use in Roblox Anime Warriors.

5kL1kes: 30 minutes of Yen boost (x2)

Incredible10k: Free boost

RELEASE: 150 Crystals

We’ll be cycling these codes out as they release, and we’ll be removing any codes that are no longer redeemable.