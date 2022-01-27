Roblox Farming and Friends codes (February 2022)

Farming and Friends is a Roblox game that allow players to get their hands dirty (virtually, of course) and attempt to grow and nurture their very own farm. In Farming and Friends, players can use special codes that allow players to obtain free Coins, which can, in turn, be used to buy special items in the game. So what codes are available for Roblox’s Farming and Friends this month? Let’s go over each code, plus the reward for each.

How to redeem codes in Farming and Friends

In order to redeem coins in Farming and Friends, players will need to look for an icon that consists of a star inside a circle, which can be found at the top of the screen. Click that icon, and you should see a box appear. Type a code in that bar and you should be good to go.

Active Farming and Friends codes

Seniac – Redeem code for 437 Coins!

Expired codes