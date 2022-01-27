Roblox Hyper Clickers codes (February 2022)

Hyper Clickers, as you can guess, is all about clicking. You click on objects to get more clicks, to hatch eggs containing good loot, and to gain rebirths. There are lot of things that you’ll want to keep an eye on, such as the amount of clicks you have and the loot you are getting. If you want to give yourself some room to breathe with it, why not use some codes to give yourself a boost?

How to enter codes in Hyper Clickers

Look for the Discord icon on the side of your screen and click on it. The window to type the code out will appear. Enter whichever code you want and hit “Redeem” for the reward.

Active Hyper Clickers codes