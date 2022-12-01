The 10 best scary Roblox games 2022

Roblox gives budding game developers the chance to create almost any kind of game that they want. With more than 40 million games available to try on the platform, finding the best of the best can be a tough task. If you’re in the mood for a scary game, there are plenty on Roblox that can fit the bill. Here are our picks for the best scary games on Roblox to keep you afraid to turn out the lights.

The best scary games on Roblox – our top ten picks

While many of the games on Roblox are very simple and forgettable, there are also some real gems on the platform. Whether you’re a horror pro or are still a bit squeamish, these titles will give you plenty to keep you awake at night. Like most scary games, many of these titles are intended for a more mature audience, so bear that in mind when playing.

3008

Image via Ugly Burger

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be locked in an IKEA warehouse overnight? Wonder no longer thanks to 3008, which puts players into a seemingly endless furniture store that shifts and turns at a whim. Wander the hallways, unpack the flatpack, and try to make a new life for yourself in your new home. This game is more creepy than frightening, with plenty of mood lighting that plays on the illusion of the familiar that has been twisted just beyond recognition.

Alone in a Dark House

Image via umamidayo

For the past few years, Alone in a Dark House has been one of the scariest games on Roblox, continually bringing in new players. Players step into the role of a private investigator exploring an abandoned house. The atmospheric horror here is brilliantly balanced as you discover the strange secrets about the family who previously called that house a home. The lighting effects here are very well done, never letting players see everything and ruining the spooky feeling.

Apeirophobia

Image via Polaroid Studios

Backrooms games are fairly common on Roblox. These are titles that deliver their fear by offering an experience that is just slightly off from what players expect, creating an unsettling and tense game rather than relying on jump scares or dialogue. Apeirophobia by Polaroid Studios tasks players with exploring a seemingly innocent yet subtly sinister world in what is easily the best Backrooms game available on Roblox.

Doors

Image via LSplash

Hotels are always a bit creepy, especially when night falls on their halls. This scary Roblox game offers the full frightening hotel experience, complete with an almost endless hallway of doors to open. Behind many of the doors are creatures waiting to jump out to provide a quick scare to players, but others offer answers about how this hotel came to be and who is pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

Flee the Facility

Image via A.W. Apps

Flee the Facility is based on the fictional universe surrounding the SCP Foundation, which houses and investigates everything that goes bump in the night. Players must get out of the SCP headquarters in the wake of a containment breach. The gameplay in this Roblox title takes its cues from survivor horror staples like Dead by Daylight. Players take control of survivors and must work together to unlock the exits before they’re found and frozen by one of the game’s Beast players.

Infectious Smile

Image via laughablehaha

Most zombie games depict the undead as shambling, joyless abominations, but Infectious Smile has taken a decidedly different take on them. Instead, players must flee smilers, creepy creatures with an unsettling grin. If you get caught by them, you’ll either need to fight your way out of their grasp or hope that a teammate is nearby to help you out. Stay in the grasp of a smiler too long and you’ll be wearing that same grin as you try to infect your former teammates.

Kalampokiphobia

Image via CaptainSpinxs

This is another game that relies heavily on tension to deliver its scares. Kalampokiphobia is the clinical term for a fear of corn, which makes sense when you see that this game is set in a winding, disorienting corn maze. Pursued constantly by a strange stalker, there is the right balance between tension-building and jump scares to deliver one of the most addictive horror games on Roblox.

PANIK

Image via NK x BigB

This is another game that relies on the unsettling nature of its setting. Work your way through a supermarket after dark, trying to get as many of the items on your shopping list while a malfunctioning robot chases you and tries to turn your character into rice pudding. It is highly stress-inducing to turn a corner and be confronted by your mechanical foe, forcing you to abandon whatever item you were looking for in hopes of getting away alive.

Scary Elevator

Image via Mr_DvP

If you’ve ever wanted to see how long you could survive against some of the most popular figures in horror, here is your chance. Scary Elevator includes homages to characters like Pennywise, Slenderman, and Freddy Fazbear. There is even a sinister version of Peppa Pig to contend with. Travel down each level in the titular elevator and get ready to flee from whichever of the frightening figures has spawned on that floor.

The Mimic

Image via MUCDICH

Most horror games are best played as a single-player experience, but The Mimic proves that sometimes fear is best shared with others. Join up with friends or strangers to work your way through the chapters of the game, but be prepared to look out for your allies. There are a lot of jump scares in this game, but the real highlight is the sound design. This is a game best played with headphones in to take advantage of the atmospheric music and sound effects.