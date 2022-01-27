Roblox Ninja Legends Codes (February 2022)
Freebies.
Ninja Legends, the popular Roblox game, has plenty of codes that can get you gems, souls, and Chi. To enter a code, click on the Codes button and then enter the relevant code below. Chi can be used to purchase pets which will, in turn, increase you much Chi and coins you can earn. Coins will then allow you to buy new items for your Ninja.
Soul Codes
- sparkninja20 – 20 Souls
- soulhunter5 – 5 Souls
Auto Train Codes
- roboninja15 – 15 minutes of Auto Train
- epictrain15 – 15 minutes of Auto Train
Chi Codes
All the below codes are active, and will get you different amount of Chi, normally corresponding to the number in the code itself:
- blizzardninja500
- chaosblade1000
- darkelements2000
- desertninja250
- dojomasters500
- dragonlegend750
- dragonwarrior500
- elementmaster750
- epicelements500
- epicflyingninja500
- epicninja250
- epicsensei500
- fastninja100
- flyingninja500
- goldninja500
- goldupdate500
- legendaryninja500
- legends100m
- legends200m
- legends500m
- legends700m
- masterninja750
- mythicalninja500
- omegasecrets5000
- secretcrystal1000
- senseisanta500
- shadowninja500
- silentshadows1000
- skyblades10k
- skymaster750
- soulninja1000
- swiftblade300
- ultrasecrets10k
- zenmaster15k
Expired Codes
- christmasninja – 500 Gems
- launch100 – 100 coins