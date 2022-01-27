Roblox Ninja Legends Codes (February 2022)

Ninja Legends, the popular Roblox game, has plenty of codes that can get you gems, souls, and Chi. To enter a code, click on the Codes button and then enter the relevant code below. Chi can be used to purchase pets which will, in turn, increase you much Chi and coins you can earn. Coins will then allow you to buy new items for your Ninja.

Soul Codes

sparkninja20 – 20 Souls

20 Souls soulhunter5 – 5 Souls

Auto Train Codes

roboninja15 – 15 minutes of Auto Train

15 minutes of Auto Train epictrain15 – 15 minutes of Auto Train

Chi Codes

All the below codes are active, and will get you different amount of Chi, normally corresponding to the number in the code itself:

blizzardninja500

chaosblade1000

darkelements2000

desertninja250

dojomasters500

dragonlegend750

dragonwarrior500

elementmaster750

epicelements500

epicflyingninja500

epicninja250

epicsensei500

fastninja100

flyingninja500

goldninja500

goldupdate500

legendaryninja500

legends100m

legends200m

legends500m

legends700m

masterninja750

mythicalninja500

omegasecrets5000

secretcrystal1000

senseisanta500

shadowninja500

silentshadows1000

skyblades10k

skymaster750

soulninja1000

swiftblade300

ultrasecrets10k

zenmaster15k

Expired Codes