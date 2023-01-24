Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube is a game where players are a cube and they have to beat relatively complicated platforming courses. Many challenges in these courses will require a lot of patience and practice.

Though there aren’t many special things you can get for a platforming game, there are a lot of customizable features that players can get in this game. There are, however, a few codes you can use in Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube to get an upper hand over the competition.

All Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube Codes List

Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube Codes (Working)

25KSUPERFANS – 750 coins

– 750 coins 100kMEMBERS – 1000 coins

– 1000 coins CHEDDARCHEESE – 650 coins

Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube Codes (Expired)

1MVISITS – 500 coins

– 500 coins 1MHAT – free hat

– free hat PEPPERJACK – 400 coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube codes:

Launch Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube on your device. Click the Codes button in the right part of the screen, shown with the arrow above. In the “Code Here” space, paste one of the codes above. Press the “Submit” button.

How can you get more Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube codes. You can just check the main page of the game on Roblox to see the codes listed in the description. Or, you can also join the Discord of the developers and see in the announcements channel when they post new codes.

Why are my Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox. Also, make sure to check if the code you are entering hasn’t expired.

What is Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube?

Roblox Obby but You’re a Cube is a platformer game where you play as a cube and have to beat various challenging courses. You will have to jump, slide, and pay attention as many things can end your runs. With a lot of customization and challenge tracks, you won’t get bored jumping around as cube with a picture of a dog on it.