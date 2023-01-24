Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Monkey Tycoon is a game where players collect bananas and then make money by shooting them through a cannon — classic tycoon fun right there. There are also a lot of monkeys of different colors that you can collect to get you bananas.

Since this is a simulation/tycoon game, players will need to get a lot of bananas and money. This is why you might need the boost that a code or two can give you. Luckily, there’s a code you can use in Roblox Monkey Tycoon right at the start of your playthrough.

Related: Roblox That Crazy Adventure codes (January 2023)

All Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes List

Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes (Working)

LotsOfMonkeys — 100 monkeys

Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Monkey Tycoon as of now.

Related: Roblox Shuudan codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Monkey Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes:

Launch Roblox Monkey Tycoon on your device. Click the “?” button in the left part of the screen, shown with the arrow above. In the “Type Code Here” space, paste one of the codes above. Press the “APPLY CODE” button.

How can you get more Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes. You can follow the game’s developer on Twitter and watch for any tweets with new codes which will have Roblox Monkey Tycoon linked. Or, you can also join the Discord of the developers and see in the announcements channel when they post new codes.

Why are my Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox.

What is Roblox Monkey Tycoon?

Roblox Monkey Tycoon is a simulation tycoon game where you buy a lot of monkeys and they get you bananas. You will have to take the bananas from the monkeys and then put them in a cannon, to shoot them for money. You will have to repeat this process to buy more powerful monkeys and make more money from the cannon.