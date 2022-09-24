Roblox Racing Rocket codes (September 2022)

Roblox has new games and updates daily in all genres. One particular genre that has been getting more and more players is the click simulation. In those games, you need to earn clicks and then use those to get something in the game. One such game that is unique in itself is Roblox Racing Rocket. In this game, you need to earn clicks to fire the rockets into the sky, which makes this game extremely fun and something different from the other click simulator games. You will unlock new and better items as you progress, but it starts getting more difficult. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Racing Rocket to help you get click boosts, stars, and items.

All working codes for Roblox Racing Rocket

With recent updates, the developers, White Dragon Studio, have added two newer codes and made the number of working codes 11 in the game. All these codes are great and reward you with different items; stars, click boosts, and items. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Racing Rocket as of this month.

Strike: Redeem this code to get an Omega Slasher.

500go: Redeem this code to get 30 stars.

Break: Redeem this code to get 80 stars.

BreakOut1: Redeem this code to get a click boost.

BreakOut2: Redeem this code to get a click boost.

MaxPower: Redeem this code to get 50 stars.

Mercury: Redeem this code to get 80 stars.

Solar: Redeem this code to get 35 stars.

UFO: Redeem this code to get 50 stars.

earth: Redeem this code to get 50 stars.

space: Redeem this code to get ten stars.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Racing Rocket

To redeem any of these codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Racing Rocket on your device.

Click on codes on the right side of the screen.

Entre any working code and redeem it to get rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Racing Rocket

The game is still new, and there are no expired codes.