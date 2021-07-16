Roblox Saber Master X codes (July 2021)
Master each class and saber faster and more efficiently.
Roblox Saber Master X is a game in which you acquire and master as many sabers and classes as you can. The better you get, the more enemies you’ll be able to vanquish at once. However, it’s not easy mastering all of these weapons and character types. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Roblox Saber Master X codes to give you a helping hand in the game.
Working Roblox Saber Master X codes
The following are all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Saber Master X. Read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.
- Update3: Gain 5,000 Gems
- Happy100k: Gain 5,000 Gems
- Happy500k: Gain 10,000 Gems
- Happy200k: Gain 10,000 Gems
- Happy300k: Gain 300,000 Gems
- Happy400k: Gain 400,000 Gems
- Assassin: Get the Assassin Pet
- Star: Get 500,000 Star Pet
- OP IRONMAN: Get a Pink Iron Man Pet
Expired Roblox Saber Master X codes
As of July 2021, there are no known expired codes for Roblox Saber Master X. If we find that some of the codes above have expired, we’ll move them into this list. Don’t try to redeem them because they are no longer functional.
How to redeem Roblox Saber Master X codes
- Launch Roblox Saber Master X
- Click on the Twitter logo in the top left-hand corner of the screen
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed