Roblox Shindo Life codes (Shinobi Life 2) (May 2021)

A new batch of codes is available for players in Roblox Shinobi Life 2, bringing you the chance for some free spins, special items, and more in the game. Now, be sure to enter these ASAP as they expire very quickly, and you don’t want to miss out on the chances they can give you.

How to Enter Codes

Entering codes is a simple process: simply go to the character customization area or edit area, and look in the top-right for the “YOUTUBE CODE” box. Just enter one of these codes into the box and it will redeem for you.

Active Codes

HOLYMILLofLIKES! – Redeem code for 500 spins (NEW)

– Redeem code for 500 spins (NEW) ONLYwS! – Redeem code for 90 spins (NEW)

– Redeem code for 90 spins (NEW) Sk1LLGaWP! – Redeem for 45 spins (NEW)

Expired Codes

While these codes are expired, you may still be able to get lucky and have them work for you. So give them a shot if you want to: