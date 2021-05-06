Roblox Wisteria Codes (May 2021)
The recently updated mode Wisteria continues to grow.
Roblox Wisteria is still a work in progress and will be receiving updates in the future. In the meantime, though, we have plenty of codes that help you reroll your states and alter your character’s appearance. It’s best to redeem these as soon as possible before they expire, especially since the mode’s page says it’ll be shut down frequently for updates as they continue to work on it.
The codes below can provide you with several different rewards, and we will update the list as new codes become available.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Wisteria
The process is different than most Roblox modes. There’s no button to select for codes, and the chat is used instead.
- Open the in-game chat
- Type in the working codes above
- If it doesn’t work and you’ve confirmed it was typed put in correctly, then the code has expired.
Working Roblox Wisteria Codes
- !Demon80K – Demon appearance reroll
- !NICHIRIN80K – Reward
- !BreathReset – Breath reset
- !BDAReset – Blood Demon art reset
- !80000LIKESDEMON – Demon appearance reroll
- !80000LIKESHAORI – Slayer Haori Reset
Expired Roblox Wisteria Codes
- !30000LIKES – Face reroll
- !1000FOLLOWS – Nichirin color reset
- !25000LIKES – Face, Eye, and Hair reroll
- !SUBTOSAGEE – Face reroll
- !SUBTOVALEKIS – Face reroll
- !20000LIKES – Haori reroll
- !SUBTOINFERNASU – Blood Demon art reset
- !SUBTOIBEMAINE – Breath reset
- !2021DemonArt – Blood Demon art reset
- !2021Breath – Breath reset
- !DemonAppearance – Nichirin color/appearance reroll
- !Christmas – Nichirin color/appearance reroll
- !BDAReroll – Blood Demon art reroll
- !10000WISHES – Haori reroll