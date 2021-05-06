Roblox Wisteria Codes (May 2021)

Roblox Wisteria is still a work in progress and will be receiving updates in the future. In the meantime, though, we have plenty of codes that help you reroll your states and alter your character’s appearance. It’s best to redeem these as soon as possible before they expire, especially since the mode’s page says it’ll be shut down frequently for updates as they continue to work on it.

The codes below can provide you with several different rewards, and we will update the list as new codes become available.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Wisteria

The process is different than most Roblox modes. There’s no button to select for codes, and the chat is used instead.

Open the in-game chat Type in the working codes above If it doesn’t work and you’ve confirmed it was typed put in correctly, then the code has expired.

Working Roblox Wisteria Codes

!Demon80K – Demon appearance reroll

– Demon appearance reroll !NICHIRIN80K – Reward

– Reward !BreathReset – Breath reset

– Breath reset !BDAReset – Blood Demon art reset

– Blood Demon art reset !80000LIKESDEMON – Demon appearance reroll

– Demon appearance reroll !80000LIKESHAORI – Slayer Haori Reset

Expired Roblox Wisteria Codes