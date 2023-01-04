Roblox World Defenders codes (January 2023)

Roblox World Defenders is like any other tower defense game on Roblox. You must select your soldiers and carefully place them on the way to defeat enemies and bosses. There are various types of enemies, weapons, and pets that can help you.

Starting in Roblox World Defenders can be a little daunting, but you can use its working codes to overcome it. The codes help you get free coins and gems that you can use to purchase and upgrade various things. It would be best to use these codes at the start of the game to get a quick headstart.

Related: Roblox Ultra Unfair codes

All Roblox World Defenders Codes List

Roblox World Defenders Codes (Working)

100K — Reward: 100 coins

— Reward: 100 coins 125K — Reward: 100 coins

— Reward: 100 coins 150K — Reward: 150 gems

— Reward: 150 gems NOTIGANG — Reward: 100 gems

— Reward: 100 gems TWEETTWEET — Reward: 50 gems

— Reward: 50 gems TWITTER1 — Reward: 50 gems

— Reward: 50 gems FREEMONEY — Reward: 100 coins

— Reward: 100 coins COINRAIN — Reward: 150 coins

— Reward: 150 coins YAY — Reward: 25 gems

— Reward: 25 gems AGIFT — Reward: 100 gems

Roblox World Defenders Codes (Expired)

SQUIDDOLL21 — Reward: 200 gems

— Reward: 200 gems BOO2 — Reward: free coins

— Reward: free coins BOO — Reward: free coins

Related: Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox World Defenders

To redeem Roblox World Defenders codes, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox World Defenders on your device

Click on the codes option in the bottom left corner.

Type any working code and hit Enter to redeem it.

How can you get more Roblox World Defenders codes?

The best way to get more Roblox World Defenders codes is to join the game’s official Discord server. The server has a dedicated codes channel for new and working codes. You can also follow the developers on Twitter and subscribe to the YouTube channel.

Why are my Roblox World Defenders codes not working?

If your Roblox World Defenders codes are not working, it’s for one of two reasons. First, you might be making an error while entering the codes. Second, a specific code has probably expired over time and with new updates.

How to get more free rewards in Roblox World Defenders?

The best way to get more free Roblox World Defenders rewards besides codes is to log in to the game daily. When you do that, you can claim the free rewards for each day. The rewards keep getting better the longer your login streak is, so you should try to open the game at least once a day to claim those.

What is Roblox World Defenders?

Roblox World Defenders is a game about defending your base using various means. You have different soldiers, weapons, and pets that you can use to defeat the enemy. As you defeat enemies and their bosses, you earn coins and gems that you can use to get even better.