Rolling with Spheal request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Senki has a serious problem. His Spheal has rolled down a massive hill and is weaving between some really dangerous Pokémon. He wants you to chase after it and keep it away from harm. Do you have what it takes? Here is how you complete the Rolling with Spheal request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request near the end of the campaign. Once you leave Jubilife Village to confront the Commander and seal up the space-time rift, you will see Senki standing nearby. Talk to him and he will tell you all about the problem with his Spheal. It’s time to go to work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head down the hill next to Senki. At the bottom, you will spot Spheal most likely by some Graveler. Walk up to Spheal to initiate a cutscene where it rolls away from you further down the hill. Give chase and follow it down the hill. It will make three more stops on its way down. Interact with it each time it stops until it reaches the river.

Be careful along the way because you may run into multiple Alpha Pokémon. Walk up to Spheal and interact with it at the river to get a final cutscene where Senki comes in and saves the day. He will bring Spheal back up to the camp at the top of the hill and request you join them when you can. Head back up the hill and talk to Senki to receive five Sticky Globs and a Rare Candy.