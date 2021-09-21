Rusu Mountain Cursed Chest location in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Cursed Chests are one of the more difficult collectibles to obtain in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This is because they have a stipulation that must be met in order to open them. One thing they all have in common though is that you must fight a group of enemies to get the chest cleared of its curse. There is only one chest in Rusu Mountain, but it isn’t in the most obvious location. This chest is off the beaten path. Here is its location.

Cursed Chest location

It is a long trek to get to the top of Rusu Mountain, but on your way there, you will be able to get quite a few collectibles. Continue through the area until you finally reach the bridge that spans the chasm over to where Rusu lives. The trees have lost their color. While that is important, not isn’t the time to go across the bridge. Instead, turn to the right to find the ledge in the image below.

Climb up the ledge and walk around the tree to discover the chest. For this chest, you will need to clear out the four enemies that spawn without getting it. There are two larger enemies and two smaller ones. By now, you should have gotten used to the combat, so it should be a breeze to clear them out. You will unlock the Bird’s Nest hat for opening this chest.