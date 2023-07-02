Sand Land: Release Date, Pre-Order Editions & All Trailers

Sand Land is an action RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment based on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama. The game promises to be a faithful recreation of the original works, packing intense gameplay into an unfamiliar world in which players can lose themselves.

In Sand Land, players will explore the world through the eyes of Beelzebub, a demon, and a sheriff as they traverse a vast open desert filled with monsters. They’ll need to attack and kill all of their enemies if they want to continue unimpeded, which is why they require the assistance of so many incredible steampunk-inspired vehicles. There are stealth sections where Beelzebub must sneak up on enemies to clear out camps, but the bulk of the gameplay revolves around Mad Max-style road battles.

Contents

The official Sand Land website lists the game’s release date as ‘To Be Revealed’ at the time of writing. We will update this section when a release date has been officially confirmed. It’s worth noting that the game could always be delayed no matter what Bandai Namco Entertainment may allude to. It’s better to wait for a confirmed date than speculate.

What Platforms is Sand Land Coming to?

Sand Land is going to be released for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Bandai Namco Entertainment currently has no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch. However, this could change in the future because development for that platform seems to take longer due to how assets need to be optimized. Fans should keep an eye on the official Sand Land website to watch for any updates about a Switch version.

Every Sand Land Edition Available to Pre-Order

There is currently only one version of Sand Land for fans to pre-order, the standard edition. This version contains nothing but the base game and costs £60/$70. There will almost certainly be a digital deluxe edition that includes some bonus cosmetic items, if not a collector’s edition with a statue as well.

Does the Sand Land Game Tie in With the Sand Land Movie?

Yes, the Sand Land game and movie follow the original manga’s story, so the pair are linked. We don’t have any details on how the story has been adapted for the movie or the game at the time of writing. Some liberties have probably been taken to allow for an engaging gameplay experience, and the movie will almost certainly alter scenes to convert certain nuances impossible to show in the same way the manga does.

Will there be a Sand Land Demo Before the Game’s Release?

Yes, there will be a demo for Sand Land available for some fans to play before the game has been released. However, at the time of writing, we only know of one demo, and it’s exclusive to San Diego Comi-Con 2023. Another demo may be released closer to the game’s launch, but details will likely come in late 2023, much closer to the game’s release date.

All Trailers for Sand Land

In this section, we’ve listed all the trailers released for Sand Land, with the first towards the bottom of the list. The latest trailer is at the top, just below this paragraph.

During the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase Anime Expo 2023 video shows more gameplay for Sand Land was shown. The development team explored new details, revealing just how fast the game will really be.

The Sand Land Game Announcement Trailer came out in June 2023 and was the first official gameplay reveal for the title. It shows how players will explore a vast world inside various vehicles, battling monsters as they go.

The Visual Adaptation Trailer shows off a little more gameplay than the last video but still doesn’t indicate what players will be doing when they jump in.

The Teaser Trailer for Sand Land was released in December 2022, revealing that the game was in development.