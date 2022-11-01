The 5 best loot locations in SCUM

Collecting loot for crafting and gearing is an important part of any open-world survival game. SCUM puts you in the shoes of a convict surrounded by the undead, mechas, and other survivors, which means that it’s doubly important to be ready for anything. Ideally, you have to plan your looting for optimal gain with minimal risk. Because of that, it’s best to pick your looting locations carefully, but sometimes you just want that big score. Our guide for the best places to look for loot in SCUM will hopefully help you with that.

The best loot locations in SCUM

Image via SCUM wiki

5. Outposts

These locations are somewhat sparse but are also the least dangerous ones to check. You will be able to come out with at least some loot and perhaps even a weapon or two with little to no risk to your character. Still, with how little danger they pose to you, it’s always a good idea to do a quick check to see if there’s something useful to be found.

4. Underground bunkers

The underground bunkers are a prepper’s paradise. There are several of these scattered around the map, and will almost always be equipped with guns and ammo, as well as other useful gear such as clothing, armor, and even food. However, these locations tend to be guarded, most often by zombies and sometimes by mechs. That’s why a stealthy approach would work best to come out with some nice loot.

3. Police stations

As you would expect, there are guns and ammo to be found at the various police stations and posts. That makes them a beacon for other players too, so you will have to be on your guard. Besides players, some police stations are overrun by zombies, so make sure that you’re not coming in with guns blazing. But when you make it inside, you’ll be able to come out armed to the teeth.

2. Military barracks

Military bunkers are police stations on steroids. However, they carry a lot more danger too. The areas around these tend to crawl with enemies of all kinds. The best buildings to look for in these bunkers are the white barracks with doors on both sides. They have the best loot and offer an easy way in and out if you manage to get close enough.

1. Star Landmarks

This broad category includes all of the locations marked with a star on your map. These are the unique landmarks scattered around the map, so make sure to check each one whenever you feel prepared for the challenge. They offer some of the best loot in the game, and places like the prison, the dam, the airfield, the factory, and others have some of the best aesthetics in the game. There will be foes here too, especially other players, so prepare for any eventuality.