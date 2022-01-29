Setting up the Bogbound Camp request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Odo needs help setting up the Bogbound Camp in the Crimson Mirelands. This camp is important for exploring the Crimson Mirelands and gives you an extra place to rest when you’re feeling tired. It’s up to you to clear the land and make it an acceptable place to set up camp. Here is how you complete the Setting up the Bogbound Camp request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s time to head to the Crimson Mirelands, an area filled with dangerous and poisonous Pokémon. Head south to the location marked on the map above. You will find Maldon down in the Sludge Mound near a flat landing. He will tell you about the location of the camp and that Odo needs your help. Head up the nearby hill to the campsite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the campsite area, Odo will be confronting three Stunky and ask for your assistance in dealing with them. It is time to battle. You will need to battle all three Stunky at one time. You can capture them if you’d like as well to help with your Pokédex. Remember to use a ground-type Pokémon since Stunky is weak to ground-type moves. Once all of the Stunky have been defeated or captured, Odo will thank you for a job well done. You will be rewarded with a new campsite.