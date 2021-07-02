Should you get Roasted Berries Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

For Pokémon Go’s July 2021 Community Day, Tepig is in the spotlight on July 3 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. The Pokémon will have an increased spawn throughout your area, giving you the chance to capture the perfect Tepig and evolve it into Emboar. If you evolve it into Emboar before 5 PM or two hours past the event, your Pokémon will learn the exclusive charged move Blast Burn. All players have the chance to throw down money to purchase the exclusive Community Day Special research ticket, Roasted Berries, for Emboar. Is it worth your time to buy this ticket and access the Special Research associated with the ticket?

Taking a look at Emboar, it’s a medium Pokémon. You normally wouldn’t use it too often in any of the PvP categories, but you might want to use it for PvE activities, such as raiding or battling Team Rocket. If you already have a solid Fire-type Pokémon that you use in the Ultra or Master League category, you’re better off merely participating in the event. On the other hand, if you’re running low on Pokéballs and want to increase the chances of potentially obtaining a shiny Emboar for your collection, the Roasted Berries ticket can help increase your chances.

However, we don’t think the Roasted Berries Special Research ticket will be a worthwhile option. Last month, in June 2021, the community day featured Gibble, a Dragon-type Pokémon, and a powerful option for any player who wanted to compete in the Master League. Unfortunately, Tepig does not care to Gibble in the slightest, so if you were satisfied with your Gibble Community Day, you might want to focus on the free options for July 2021. An Emboar with blast burn is better than the standard version, but it’s still a mediocre option.

We’re hoping players capture a shiny Tepig and receive one with better IVs than any option they already have. But the Roasted Berries Community Day ticket does not seem like a worthwhile Special Research project.