XL Candy is one of the best ways for you to power up your Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You’ll gain access to this item after you reach level 40, improving your Pokémon even further. However, because it can be a costly endeavor, we recommend you pick your XL Pokémon wisely. For example, Florges, the Fairy-type Pokémon added to the game for Valentine’s Day 2022, is a capable Pokémon. But should you get XL Candy for Florges in Pokémon Go?

Breaking down Florges’ overall stats and its available moveset, it’s a powerful Pokémon. If you were to give it XL Candy, we highly recommend using it in the Master League. Florges is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Poison and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. You’ll be able to take on some of the more formidable opponents in the Master League, especially many of the legendary Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon that have been regulars in this competition.

Florges is a bulky option, with an exceptional fast move, vine whip, to ensure it can frequently spam its charged moves throughout an encounter. You’ll be able to take on some of the more robust choices throughout the Master League. However, while XL Candy is required to compete in the Master League, you can also expect to use Florges in the Master League Classic, although it won’t be as suitable. Florges with XL Candy is a far better option for the traditional Master League.

It will take quite a bit of time to acquire enough Flabébé Candy to earn XL Candy for Florges, but you’ll want to put it on your radar in the future.