Pokémon Go is making its way to the Pokémon World Championships event for the first time in 2022. To celebrate the occasion, there is a Pokémon World Championship event happening in-game, along with an exclusive Timed Research available to players who tune in and catch the event. You must be fast to grab the promo code for the Team Building: Great League, which features a decision you have to make. Should you go Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, or Jellicent in Team Building: Great League Timed Research in Pokémon Go?

Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, or Jellicent for the Team Building: Great League?

After you complete the first task in the Team Building: Great League Timed Research, there is a branching path where you will have to make one of three decisions. You will need to build a team featuring Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, or Jellicent. Each choice features unique Pokémon for you to encounter as a reward, providing you a powerful team to use against other players in the Great League.

Here’s the breakdown for each of those choices.

Galarian Stunfisk

If you go with Galarian Stunfisk, you will receive a Galarian Stunfisk, Pelipper, and Ariados encounter for rewards. This is a solid team, primarily featuring a reliable Galarian Stunfisk. However, the Ariados is a bit on the weaker side. Regardless, this is a great place to start if you require a chance to catch a strong Galarian Stunfisk to use in the Great League for your custom team or want to try it out for the first time.

Drapion

If you go with Drapion, the reward encounters feature a chance for you to catch Skarmory, Swampert, and Drapion. We believe this is the best option of the three choices featured for this Timed Research. Swampert is a superb Pokémon to use at any Pokémon Go Battle League level. You can use it in the Great, Ultra, or Master League. The chance to use it here is excellent, and the other choices, namely Skarmory and Drapion, are incredibly reasonable. We recommend you go with this team unless you already have these Pokémon in your collection.

Jellicent

Finally, we have the Jellicent choice. Should you go with this one, you will receive Talonflame, Venusaur, and Jellicent encounters as a reward. Of the teams available for this Timed Research, these are easily the weakest options and not one we recommend if you want to try out the Great League for the first team. These Pokémon are good, but in different teams, and you’ll have to do a bit more customization to ensure you can use them to their greatest potential.

Overall, the choice is yours when you reach this point. You can’t go wrong with any of these teams, but we believe the Drapion option is the clear winner.