Stardew Valley Animals – How To Get Them, Products, & Sell Prices
Animals are abundant in Stardew Valley, and this guide shows you how to get them, every animal product, and all sell prices.
A great complement to growing crops on your farm in Stardew Valley is to create a large amount of space for several barn animals. These animals efficiently give you multiple unique products that you can transform into helpful items and provide excellent profits if you’re looking for some heavy investments.
There are multiple animals you can add to your Stardew Valley farm, and some of these creatures might cost more but come with some benefits to taking care of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get every animal in Stardew Valley, what products they make, and how much money they could make you in the game.
Every Animal You Can Get in Stardew Valley, Animal Products, & All Sell Prices
There are nine different types of animals you can add to your farm in Stardew Valley. One of these unique animals you can add is chickens, and they come in five different varieties, and several of them produce different items that you can use to create specific products or directly sell to the market.
Some animals have different requirements than others. For example, the Pig requires a Deluxe Barn for you to house it, and the Goat needs a Big Barn. If you don’t have these spaces available for these animals, you might want to start making room on your Stardew Valley farm and figure out if you have the space to make it happen. You might lose a sizeable amount of land for your crops, making it more difficult to turn a profit.
In this table, we’ll break down every animal you can add to your farm, how to get them, any requirements they have, the animal products they provide, how much those animal products sell for, and the animal’s resell value in Stardew Valley. All of this information is extremely important to keep track of while managing a farm in the game, and you might not be able to choose to have every animal simultaneously.
|Animals
|How to Get Them
|Farm Requirements
|Animal Products & Sell Values
|Animal Resell Value
|Blue Chicken
|Reach Shane’s 8-heart event. After, Blue Chickens have a chance from all white and brown eggs
|Coop
|Egg – 50 Gold
Large Egg – 95 Gold
|1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
|Brown Chicken
|Purchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 800 Gold. Chance to be Brown or White.
|Coop
|Brown Egg – 50 Gold
Large Brown Egg – 95 Gold
|1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
|Brown Cow
|Purchased from Marnies Ranch for 1,500 Gold. Chance to Brown or White.
|Barn
|Milk – 125 Gold
Large Milk – 190 Gold
|1,950 Gold at Five Hearts
|Chicken
|Purchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 800 Gold
|Coop
|Egg – 50 Gold
Large Egg – 95 Gold
|1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
|Cow
|Purchased from Marnies Ranch for 1,500 Gold. Chance to Brown or White.
|Barn
|Milk – 125 Gold
Large Milk – 190 Gold
|1,950 Gold at Five Hearts
|Dinosaur
|Hatch from a Dinosaur Egg that appears from the Quarry or The Mountains from an Artifact Spot.
|Big Coop
|Dinosaur Egg – 350 Gold
|1,300 Gold at Five Hearts
|Duck
|Purchased from Marnies Ranch for 1,200 Gold.
|Big Coop
|Duck Egg – 95 Gold
Duck Feather – 250 Gold
|1,560 Gold at Five Hearts
|Goat
|Purchased from Marnies Ranch for 4,000 Gold.
|Big Barn
|Goat Milk – 225 Gold
Large Goat Milk – 345 Gold
|5,200 Gold at Five Hearts
|Golden Chicken
|Hatched from a Golden Egg, which appears after achieving Perfection.
|Big Coop
|Golden Egg – 500 Gold
|1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
|Ostrich
|Hatched from an Ostrich Egg, which can appear in Volcano Dungeons, or by solving Journal Scrap #10 from Ginger Island.
|Barn
|Ostrich Egg – 600 Gold
|20,800 Gold at Five Hearts
|Pig
|Purchased from Marnies Ranch for 16,000 Gold.
|Deluxe Barn
|Truffles – 625 Gold
|20,800 Gold at Five Hearts
|Rabbit
|Purchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 8,000 Gold.
|Deluxe Coop
|Rabbit’s Foot – 565 Gold
Wool – 340 Gold
|10,400 Gold at Five Hearts
|Sheep
|Purchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 8,000 Gold.
|Deluxe Barn
|Wool – 340 Gold
|10,400 Gold at Five Hearts
|Void Chicken
|Hatched from a Void Egg, which can appear when experiencing a random event with the Witch, but can only happen if you own a Big or Deluxe Coop, or from a Void Salmon Fish Pond.
|Big Coop or Deluxe Barns
|Void Eggs – 65 Gold
|1,040 Gold at Five Hearts