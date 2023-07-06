Stardew Valley Animals – How To Get Them, Products, & Sell Prices

Animals are abundant in Stardew Valley, and this guide shows you how to get them, every animal product, and all sell prices.

A great complement to growing crops on your farm in Stardew Valley is to create a large amount of space for several barn animals. These animals efficiently give you multiple unique products that you can transform into helpful items and provide excellent profits if you’re looking for some heavy investments.

There are multiple animals you can add to your Stardew Valley farm, and some of these creatures might cost more but come with some benefits to taking care of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get every animal in Stardew Valley, what products they make, and how much money they could make you in the game.

Every Animal You Can Get in Stardew Valley, Animal Products, & All Sell Prices

There are nine different types of animals you can add to your farm in Stardew Valley. One of these unique animals you can add is chickens, and they come in five different varieties, and several of them produce different items that you can use to create specific products or directly sell to the market.

Some animals have different requirements than others. For example, the Pig requires a Deluxe Barn for you to house it, and the Goat needs a Big Barn. If you don’t have these spaces available for these animals, you might want to start making room on your Stardew Valley farm and figure out if you have the space to make it happen. You might lose a sizeable amount of land for your crops, making it more difficult to turn a profit.

In this table, we’ll break down every animal you can add to your farm, how to get them, any requirements they have, the animal products they provide, how much those animal products sell for, and the animal’s resell value in Stardew Valley. All of this information is extremely important to keep track of while managing a farm in the game, and you might not be able to choose to have every animal simultaneously.

AnimalsHow to Get ThemFarm RequirementsAnimal Products & Sell ValuesAnimal Resell Value
Blue ChickenReach Shane’s 8-heart event. After, Blue Chickens have a chance from all white and brown eggsCoopEgg – 50 Gold
Large Egg – 95 Gold		1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
Brown ChickenPurchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 800 Gold. Chance to be Brown or White.CoopBrown Egg – 50 Gold
Large Brown Egg – 95 Gold		1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
Brown CowPurchased from Marnies Ranch for 1,500 Gold. Chance to Brown or White.BarnMilk – 125 Gold
Large Milk – 190 Gold		1,950 Gold at Five Hearts
ChickenPurchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 800 GoldCoopEgg – 50 Gold
Large Egg – 95 Gold		1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
CowPurchased from Marnies Ranch for 1,500 Gold. Chance to Brown or White.BarnMilk – 125 Gold
Large Milk – 190 Gold		1,950 Gold at Five Hearts
DinosaurHatch from a Dinosaur Egg that appears from the Quarry or The Mountains from an Artifact Spot.Big CoopDinosaur Egg – 350 Gold1,300 Gold at Five Hearts
DuckPurchased from Marnies Ranch for 1,200 Gold.Big CoopDuck Egg – 95 Gold
Duck Feather – 250 Gold		1,560 Gold at Five Hearts
GoatPurchased from Marnies Ranch for 4,000 Gold.Big BarnGoat Milk – 225 Gold
Large Goat Milk – 345 Gold		5,200 Gold at Five Hearts
Golden ChickenHatched from a Golden Egg, which appears after achieving Perfection.Big CoopGolden Egg – 500 Gold1,040 Gold at Five Hearts
OstrichHatched from an Ostrich Egg, which can appear in Volcano Dungeons, or by solving Journal Scrap #10 from Ginger Island.BarnOstrich Egg – 600 Gold20,800 Gold at Five Hearts
PigPurchased from Marnies Ranch for 16,000 Gold.Deluxe BarnTruffles – 625 Gold20,800 Gold at Five Hearts
RabbitPurchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 8,000 Gold.Deluxe CoopRabbit’s Foot – 565 Gold
Wool – 340 Gold		10,400 Gold at Five Hearts
SheepPurchased from Marnie’s Ranch for 8,000 Gold.Deluxe BarnWool – 340 Gold10,400 Gold at Five Hearts
Void ChickenHatched from a Void Egg, which can appear when experiencing a random event with the Witch, but can only happen if you own a Big or Deluxe Coop, or from a Void Salmon Fish Pond.Big Coop or Deluxe BarnsVoid Eggs – 65 Gold1,040 Gold at Five Hearts

