Stardew Valley Animals – How To Get Them, Products, & Sell Prices

A great complement to growing crops on your farm in Stardew Valley is to create a large amount of space for several barn animals. These animals efficiently give you multiple unique products that you can transform into helpful items and provide excellent profits if you’re looking for some heavy investments.

There are multiple animals you can add to your Stardew Valley farm, and some of these creatures might cost more but come with some benefits to taking care of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get every animal in Stardew Valley, what products they make, and how much money they could make you in the game.

Every Animal You Can Get in Stardew Valley, Animal Products, & All Sell Prices

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are nine different types of animals you can add to your farm in Stardew Valley. One of these unique animals you can add is chickens, and they come in five different varieties, and several of them produce different items that you can use to create specific products or directly sell to the market.

Some animals have different requirements than others. For example, the Pig requires a Deluxe Barn for you to house it, and the Goat needs a Big Barn. If you don’t have these spaces available for these animals, you might want to start making room on your Stardew Valley farm and figure out if you have the space to make it happen. You might lose a sizeable amount of land for your crops, making it more difficult to turn a profit.

In this table, we’ll break down every animal you can add to your farm, how to get them, any requirements they have, the animal products they provide, how much those animal products sell for, and the animal’s resell value in Stardew Valley. All of this information is extremely important to keep track of while managing a farm in the game, and you might not be able to choose to have every animal simultaneously.