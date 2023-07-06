Stardew Valley Mining Guide – All Floors, Ores, Treasures, & Monsters

The Mines in Stardew Valley are dangerous with plenty of rewards, and this guide shows you all floor, enemy, ore, and treasure you can get.

The mine is one of the more dangerous locations you can explore in Stardew Valley. It’s also an extremely profitable location, giving you the chance to level up your Combat and Mining skills, providing some excellent moneymaking opportunities as you progress through the game.

Adventuring through the mines is one of the more straightforward methods to acquire money in Stardew Valley, especially if anyone is looking for a way to instantly earn money. In this guide, we’re going to cover every floor, all the ores you can find, every treasure, and where to find all of the monsters while exploring the mines in Stardew Valley.

Complete Mining Floors Guide for Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 120 Floors that you can find while exploring the mines in Stardew Valley. Each series of floors are unique as they come with several specific enemies that you can find, ore to uncover, and treasures to reach a certain level. For example, when you reach Floor 10, you’ll receive Leather Boots, and when you reach Floor 20, all players receive a Steel Smallsword for their trouble.

Here’s a distinct breakdown of what enemies, ores, and rewards you’ll receive on each floor of the mines while playing Stardew Valley. Although there’s a good chance for these resources to appear, there’s never a guarantee to find them, and I encourage you to return to the mines to farm out specific enemies for their precious items or ores for your many farming projects.

Every Floor, Monster, Ore, & Treasure in the Mines for Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Our table will consist of the series of floors you can explore to find those monsters and ores, and typically every 10 to 20 floors, there’s a special reward you receive for reaching this point in Stardew Valley. After you reach the fifth floor spawn an elevator that you can use to return to the top, and it essentially acts as a checkpoint that you can return at a later point. The rewards found between the checkpoint floors have a chance to drop from crates and barrels, but they have a random, and low, opportunity to drop.

The floor rewards also consist of items you can find when destroying crates and barrels in Stardew Valley’s mine. These items have a chance to drop, but there’s also a good chance that nothing will appear when you break them, unfortunately.

Floor NumberFloor Rewards/ Crates & BarrelsAll OresAll Monsters
Top FloorRusty SwordNone None
Floors 1 to 9Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Carving Knife
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Quartz
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wood
Wood Club		Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Topaz
Quartz		Bug
Duggy
Green Slime
Rock Crab
Floor 10Leather BootsNoneNone
Floors 11 to 19Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Carving Knife
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wood
Wood Club		Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Minecarts with Coal
Topaz
Quartz		Bug
Cave Fly
Duggy
Green Slime
Grub
Rock Crab
Floor 20Steel SmallswordNoneNone
Floors 21 to 29Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wind Spire
Wood
Wood Club		Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Minecarts with Coal
Topaz
Quartz		Bug
Cave Fly
Duggy
Green Slime
Grub
Rock Crab
Floor 30NoneNoneNone
Floors 31 to 39Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wind Spire
Wood
Wood Club		Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Topaz
Quartz		Bat
Bug
Stone Golem
Floor 40SlingshotNoneNone
Floors 41 to 49Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Edge
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz		Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Floor 50Tundra BootsNoneNone
Floors 51 to 59Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Edge
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Bags with Coal
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz		Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Ghost
Floor 60Crystal DaggerNoneNone
Floors 61 to 69Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Combat Boots
Copper Ore
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Shadow Dagger
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Bags with Coal
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz		Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Ghost
Floor 70Master SlingshotNoneNone
Floors 71 to 79Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Combat Boots
Copper Ore
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Shadow Dagger
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Bags with Coal
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz		Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Ghost
Skeleton
Floor 80Firewalker BootsNoneNone
Floors 81 to 89Aquamarine
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Combat Boots
Copper Ore
Dark Boots Genie Shoes
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Shadow Dagger
Stones
Tempered Broadsword
The Slammer
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet
Yeti Tooth		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz		Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
Floor 90Obsidian EdgeNoneNone
Floors 91 to 99Bone Fragments
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Dark Boots Genie Shoes
Emerald
Fire Quartz
Gold Ore
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Magma Geodes
Omni Geodes
Ruby
Stones
Tempered Broadsword
The Slammer
Warp Totem: Farm
Wood
Yeti Tooth		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Minecarts with Coal
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz		Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
Floor 100StardropNoneNone
Floors 101 to 109Bone Fragments
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Dark Boots
Emerald
Fire Quartz
Genie Shoes
Gold Ore
Hardwood
Immunity Band
Iron Ore
Kudgel
Magma Geodes
Omni Geodes
Ruby
Shadow Dagger
Steel Falchion
Stones
Warp Totem: Farm
Wood		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Minecarts with Coal
Mystic Stones
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz		Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
Floor 110Space BootsNoneNone
Floors 111 to 119Bone Fragments
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Dark Boots
Emerald
Fire Quartz
Genie Shoes
Gold Ore
Hardwood
Immunity Band
Iron Ore
Kudgel
Magma Geodes
Omni Geodes
Ruby
Shadow Dagger
Steel Falchion
Stones
Warp Totem: Farm
Wood		Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Minecarts with Coal
Mystic Stones
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz		Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
Floor 120Skull KeyNoneNone

About the author

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

More Stories by Zack Palm

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved