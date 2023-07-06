Stardew Valley Mining Guide – All Floors, Ores, Treasures, & Monsters

The mine is one of the more dangerous locations you can explore in Stardew Valley. It’s also an extremely profitable location, giving you the chance to level up your Combat and Mining skills, providing some excellent moneymaking opportunities as you progress through the game.

Adventuring through the mines is one of the more straightforward methods to acquire money in Stardew Valley, especially if anyone is looking for a way to instantly earn money. In this guide, we’re going to cover every floor, all the ores you can find, every treasure, and where to find all of the monsters while exploring the mines in Stardew Valley.

Complete Mining Floors Guide for Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 120 Floors that you can find while exploring the mines in Stardew Valley. Each series of floors are unique as they come with several specific enemies that you can find, ore to uncover, and treasures to reach a certain level. For example, when you reach Floor 10, you’ll receive Leather Boots, and when you reach Floor 20, all players receive a Steel Smallsword for their trouble.

Here’s a distinct breakdown of what enemies, ores, and rewards you’ll receive on each floor of the mines while playing Stardew Valley. Although there’s a good chance for these resources to appear, there’s never a guarantee to find them, and I encourage you to return to the mines to farm out specific enemies for their precious items or ores for your many farming projects.

Every Floor, Monster, Ore, & Treasure in the Mines for Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Our table will consist of the series of floors you can explore to find those monsters and ores, and typically every 10 to 20 floors, there’s a special reward you receive for reaching this point in Stardew Valley. After you reach the fifth floor spawn an elevator that you can use to return to the top, and it essentially acts as a checkpoint that you can return at a later point. The rewards found between the checkpoint floors have a chance to drop from crates and barrels, but they have a random, and low, opportunity to drop.

The floor rewards also consist of items you can find when destroying crates and barrels in Stardew Valley’s mine. These items have a chance to drop, but there’s also a good chance that nothing will appear when you break them, unfortunately.