Stardew Valley Mining Guide – All Floors, Ores, Treasures, & Monsters
The Mines in Stardew Valley are dangerous with plenty of rewards, and this guide shows you all floor, enemy, ore, and treasure you can get.
The mine is one of the more dangerous locations you can explore in Stardew Valley. It’s also an extremely profitable location, giving you the chance to level up your Combat and Mining skills, providing some excellent moneymaking opportunities as you progress through the game.
Adventuring through the mines is one of the more straightforward methods to acquire money in Stardew Valley, especially if anyone is looking for a way to instantly earn money. In this guide, we’re going to cover every floor, all the ores you can find, every treasure, and where to find all of the monsters while exploring the mines in Stardew Valley.
Complete Mining Floors Guide for Stardew Valley
There are 120 Floors that you can find while exploring the mines in Stardew Valley. Each series of floors are unique as they come with several specific enemies that you can find, ore to uncover, and treasures to reach a certain level. For example, when you reach Floor 10, you’ll receive Leather Boots, and when you reach Floor 20, all players receive a Steel Smallsword for their trouble.
Here’s a distinct breakdown of what enemies, ores, and rewards you’ll receive on each floor of the mines while playing Stardew Valley. Although there’s a good chance for these resources to appear, there’s never a guarantee to find them, and I encourage you to return to the mines to farm out specific enemies for their precious items or ores for your many farming projects.
Every Floor, Monster, Ore, & Treasure in the Mines for Stardew Valley
Our table will consist of the series of floors you can explore to find those monsters and ores, and typically every 10 to 20 floors, there’s a special reward you receive for reaching this point in Stardew Valley. After you reach the fifth floor spawn an elevator that you can use to return to the top, and it essentially acts as a checkpoint that you can return at a later point. The rewards found between the checkpoint floors have a chance to drop from crates and barrels, but they have a random, and low, opportunity to drop.
The floor rewards also consist of items you can find when destroying crates and barrels in Stardew Valley’s mine. These items have a chance to drop, but there’s also a good chance that nothing will appear when you break them, unfortunately.
|Floor Number
|Floor Rewards/ Crates & Barrels
|All Ores
|All Monsters
|Top Floor
|Rusty Sword
|None
|None
|Floors 1 to 9
|Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Carving Knife
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Quartz
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wood
Wood Club
|Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Topaz
Quartz
|Bug
Duggy
Green Slime
Rock Crab
|Floor 10
|Leather Boots
|None
|None
|Floors 11 to 19
|Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Carving Knife
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wood
Wood Club
|Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Minecarts with Coal
Topaz
Quartz
|Bug
Cave Fly
Duggy
Green Slime
Grub
Rock Crab
|Floor 20
|Steel Smallsword
|None
|None
|Floors 21 to 29
|Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wind Spire
Wood
Wood Club
|Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Minecarts with Coal
Topaz
Quartz
|Bug
Cave Fly
Duggy
Green Slime
Grub
Rock Crab
|Floor 30
|None
|None
|None
|Floors 31 to 39
|Amethyst
Basic Retaining Soil
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Geode
Hardwood
Mixed Seeds
Rubber Boots
Sap
Small Glow Ring
Small Magnet Ring
Sneakers
Stones
Topaz
Wind Spire
Wood
Wood Club
|Amethyst
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Topaz
Quartz
|Bat
Bug
Stone Golem
|Floor 40
|Slingshot
|None
|None
|Floors 41 to 49
|Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Edge
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz
|Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
|Floor 50
|Tundra Boots
|None
|None
|Floors 51 to 59
|Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Forest Sword
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Edge
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Bags with Coal
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz
|Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Ghost
|Floor 60
|Crystal Dagger
|None
|None
|Floors 61 to 69
|Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Combat Boots
Copper Ore
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Shadow Dagger
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Bags with Coal
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz
|Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Ghost
|Floor 70
|Master Slingshot
|None
|None
|Floors 71 to 79
|Aquamarine
Cave Carrots
Coal
Combat Boots
Copper Ore
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Shadow Dagger
Stones
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Bags with Coal
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Iron Ore
Jade
Topaz
Quartz
|Dust Sprite
Frost Bat
Frost Jelly
Ghost
Skeleton
|Floor 80
|Firewalker Boots
|None
|None
|Floors 81 to 89
|Aquamarine
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Combat Boots
Copper Ore
Dark Boots Genie Shoes
Frozen Geode
Frozen Tear
Glow Ring
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Jade
Lead Rod
Magnet Ring
Mixed Seeds
Quality Retaining Soil
Sap
Shadow Dagger
Stones
Tempered Broadsword
The Slammer
Thermal Boots
Wood
Wood Mallet
Yeti Tooth
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz
|Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
|Floor 90
|Obsidian Edge
|None
|None
|Floors 91 to 99
|Bone Fragments
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Dark Boots Genie Shoes
Emerald
Fire Quartz
Gold Ore
Hardwood
Iron Ore
Magma Geodes
Omni Geodes
Ruby
Stones
Tempered Broadsword
The Slammer
Warp Totem: Farm
Wood
Yeti Tooth
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Minecarts with Coal
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz
|Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
|Floor 100
|Stardrop
|None
|None
|Floors 101 to 109
|Bone Fragments
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Dark Boots
Emerald
Fire Quartz
Genie Shoes
Gold Ore
Hardwood
Immunity Band
Iron Ore
Kudgel
Magma Geodes
Omni Geodes
Ruby
Shadow Dagger
Steel Falchion
Stones
Warp Totem: Farm
Wood
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Minecarts with Coal
Mystic Stones
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz
|Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
|Floor 110
|Space Boots
|None
|None
|Floors 111 to 119
|Bone Fragments
Burglar’s Shank
Cave Carrots
Coal
Copper Ore
Dark Boots
Emerald
Fire Quartz
Genie Shoes
Gold Ore
Hardwood
Immunity Band
Iron Ore
Kudgel
Magma Geodes
Omni Geodes
Ruby
Shadow Dagger
Steel Falchion
Stones
Warp Totem: Farm
Wood
|Amethyst
Aquamarines
Copper Ore
Diamonds
Earth Crystal
Emeralds
Fire Quartz
Frozen Geodes
Frozen Tears
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Jade
Magma Geodes
Minecarts with Coal
Mystic Stones
Rubies
Topaz
Quartz
|Red Sludge
Lava Bat
Lava Crab
Metal Head
Shadow Brute
Shadow Shaman
Squid Kid
|Floor 120
|Skull Key
|None
|None